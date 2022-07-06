Teacher placement exam criticized for prioritizing English over subject knowledge

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The National Federation of Teachers Union (NFTU) has criticized the current teacher placement mechanism as prioritizing English over subject knowledge at the expense of the quality of education.

In a press release calling for an overhaul to the country's "Bilingual 2030" policy, NFTU President Hou Chun-liang (侯俊良) pointed out a myriad of shortcomings observed from this year's teacher placement exams that have been modified to comply with bilingual requirements. The union used the New Taipei City's teacher placement exam for junior high schools as an example, saying candidates vying for a bilingual teaching position could qualify for the second round not because of their subject knowledge, but because of their English proficiency.

The teachers union leader worried that the importance given to English may result in teachers not having adequate subject knowledge and a language environment where students fail to understand.

In response to the criticism, the Education Department of New Taipei City stated that in addition to the written exam, there is also an interview along with giving a trial lesson as part of the screening process to evaluate and guarantee a teacher's ability to teach a particular subject. The official explained that there is still a minimum score requirement for the second round, meaning those having good command of English but fail to demonstrate subject teaching ability will be disqualified.

This is not the first time the "Bilingual 2030" initiative has stirred controversy. There have been debates over the policy's promotion of English in conflict with the country's native languages. In April, a group of academics voiced their opposition to the plan and called for native languages to be prioritized instead.