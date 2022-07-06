Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Teacher placement exam criticized for prioritizing English over subject knowledge

Teachers union points out a myriad of shortcomings observed from this year's teacher placement exams

  179
By Casey Ho, Taiwan News, Contributing Writer
2022/07/06 10:43
NFTU press conference on July 4. (NFTU photo)

NFTU press conference on July 4. (NFTU photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The National Federation of Teachers Union (NFTU) has criticized the current teacher placement mechanism as prioritizing English over subject knowledge at the expense of the quality of education.

In a press release calling for an overhaul to the country's "Bilingual 2030" policy, NFTU President Hou Chun-liang (侯俊良) pointed out a myriad of shortcomings observed from this year's teacher placement exams that have been modified to comply with bilingual requirements. The union used the New Taipei City's teacher placement exam for junior high schools as an example, saying candidates vying for a bilingual teaching position could qualify for the second round not because of their subject knowledge, but because of their English proficiency.

The teachers union leader worried that the importance given to English may result in teachers not having adequate subject knowledge and a language environment where students fail to understand.

In response to the criticism, the Education Department of New Taipei City stated that in addition to the written exam, there is also an interview along with giving a trial lesson as part of the screening process to evaluate and guarantee a teacher's ability to teach a particular subject. The official explained that there is still a minimum score requirement for the second round, meaning those having good command of English but fail to demonstrate subject teaching ability will be disqualified.

This is not the first time the "Bilingual 2030" initiative has stirred controversy. There have been debates over the policy's promotion of English in conflict with the country's native languages. In April, a group of academics voiced their opposition to the plan and called for native languages to be prioritized instead.
education
Bilingual by 2030
National Federation of Teachers Unions

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan eyes 77 more English teaching assistants from US for 2022
Taiwan eyes 77 more English teaching assistants from US for 2022
2022/07/04 11:39
Higher international enrollment a solution to Taiwan's job market crisis
Higher international enrollment a solution to Taiwan's job market crisis
2022/06/28 19:08
Taiwan Education Ministry, University of Oslo to launch Taiwan studies program
Taiwan Education Ministry, University of Oslo to launch Taiwan studies program
2022/06/26 11:55
Taiwan Ministry of Education cooperates with AIT, Microsoft for AI contest
Taiwan Ministry of Education cooperates with AIT, Microsoft for AI contest
2022/06/16 17:45
Free COVID home-test kits to arrive at Taiwan schools next week
Free COVID home-test kits to arrive at Taiwan schools next week
2022/06/03 16:30