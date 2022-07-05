Alexa
Moderna COVID vaccines for children to arrive in Taiwan on Wednesday

Vaccinations of children younger than 5 likely to start July 21

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/07/05 16:21
Vaccinations for children under the age of 5 could start July 21.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A total of 450,000 Moderna COVID-19 vaccine doses for children between the ages of 6 months and 5 years will arrive in Taiwan on Wednesday (July 6) morning, according to officials.

Following two weeks of preparation, the shots can be administered from July 21 at the earliest, CNA reported. An estimated 900,000 children are eligible for the special jabs, Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) Spokesman Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) said Tuesday (July 5).

Distribution to cities and counties across Taiwan should take place on July 21, with the vaccinations allowed to start later that day at the earliest, he said. The vaccine doses arriving Wednesday are the first from Moderna for young children to be available in the country.

According to CECC data, coverage for the first vaccine dose stands at 91.33%, 84.28% for the second, and 70.40% for the booster.
vaccines
COVID-19 vaccination for children
Moderna
Moderna vaccine for children
CECC

