FamilyMart in Taiwan to offer home-use PCR test kit

iCare Diagnostics home-use PCR testing kit costs NT13,399

By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/07/05 15:54
(iCare Diagnostics International image)

(iCare Diagnostics International image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — FamilyMart convenience stores on Wednesday (July 6) will begin offering home-use COVID-19 PCR testing kits for sale, the company said Tuesday (July 5).

The iCare Diagnostics International testing kit will be available through FamilyMart’s FamiPort machines starting at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, CNA cited a FamilyMart press release as saying. The machine is the first of its kind developed in Taiwan and was issued emergency use authorization on May 20 by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The testing kit comes with an iCare Dx Nucleic Acid Analysis Machine and 30 iCare Dx SARS-CoV-2 At-Home Nucleic Acid Test Kits and is priced at NT$13,399 (US$449.71). The device uses real-time RT-PCR technology to detect the presence of the COVID virus in the nasal passage.

The kits are designed for use at home or for companies looking to test their employees, FamilyMart said. In addition to displaying results on the analysis machine, it can also be programmed to send test results through text message or email.

According to the FDA, the home-use testing kit has an 85.3% accuracy rate for positive results and a 100% accuracy for negative results.
FamilyMart
iCare Diagnostics
home-use PCR testing kit

