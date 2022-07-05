Free skydiving rides offered by new Taiwan airline send public into frenzy

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Apex Aviation, a new airline in Taiwan, announced on Tuesday (July 5) it is offering free skydiving rides as it seeks to tap into the unlocked potential of the parachuting market.

Established by the Apex Flight Academy, a flight training school in Taiwan, Apex Aviation secured the permit to provide civil aviation services in April. The company focuses on the recreational and tourism markets, having launched three air sightseeing tour routes in April along Taiwan’s east coast.

To promote the thrilling experience of skydiving, another core service of the company, it has rolled out an event inviting 80 adventurers to participate in a free fall from a height of 10,000 feet. The event will be part of the 2022 Taiwan International Balloon Festival taking place between July 2- Aug. 15 in Taitung, wrote CNA.

Over 10,000 have signed up for a chance to partake in the adrenaline experience as of July 5, and winners will be decided in a draw on July 11, according to the airline. Selected skydivers will be involved in performing sessions with qualified instructors from Russia and Ukraine during the festival.

Skydiving rides have to be made available to the public, according to Apex Aviation, which said relevant services are currently being reviewed by the authorities.



Apex Aviation announces the roll-out of skydiving services at a press conference. (CNA photo)



Apex Aviation launches air tours. (Youtube video)