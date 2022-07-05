PEGylated drugs Market 2022 Analysis by Sales and Consumption Status and Application till 2030

Report Ocean published the latest research report on the PEGylated drugs market. In order to comprehend a market holistically, a variety of factors must be evaluated, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements that pertain precisely to the market under study. In addition, the PEGylated drugs market study demonstrates a detailed examination of the business state, which represents creative ways for company growth, financial factors such as production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services data estimates that the U.S. national healthcare expenditure surpassed US$ 4.1 trillion in 2020 and is forecast to reach US$ 6.2 trillion by 2028. According to the Commonwealth Fund, the U.S. expended nearly 17% of gross domestic product (GDP) on healthcare in 2018. Switzerland was the second-highest-ranking country, expending 12.2%. In addition, New Zealand and Australia devote only 9.3%.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment in healthcare fields is forecast to grow 16% from 2020 to 2030, much quicker than the standard for all occupations, counting about 2.6 million new jobs. This estimated growth is mainly due to an elder population, showing to greater demand for healthcare services. The median annual wage for healthcare practitioners and technical fields (such as registered nurses, physicians and surgeons, and dental hygienists) was US$ 75,040 in May 2021, which was greater than the median annual wage for all occupations in the economy of US$ 45,760.

Major Players

Horizon Therapeutics Plc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Novo Nordisk A/S, UCB S.A., Amgen, Inc., AstraZeneca, Merck & Co., Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, and Bayer AG are some of the prominent players in The Global PEGylated Drugs Market. The players operating in the global PEGylated Drugs Market are focusing on product launches, along with expanding their global footprints by entering untapped markets. Some of the projected onlooker for the global PEGylated Drugs Market are Academic research institutes, Pharmaceutical companies, Biotechnology Companies, PEGylation products manufacturing companies, Contract research organizations (CROs) and Market research & consulting firms.

Market Analysis

PEGylation refers to the process of covalent and non-covalent attachment of polyethylene glycol polymer chains to bioactive molecules (proteins, peptides, enzymes, antibody fragments, oligonucleotides, etc.). It is a promising technique to enhance therapeutic effectiveness of medicines in clinical settings. Several PEGylated drugs have been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and many drugs are being tested in clinical settings.

The major companies are strictly investing in R&D of PEGylated drugs and have good number of molecules in the pipeline. So for example, UCB and Biogen are assessing safety and effectiveness of dapirolizumab pegol. Dapirolizumab pegol is an anti-CD40L pegylated Fab and is in Phase 2b of the clinical trial. The drug is developed for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus. However, adverse reactions associated with PEGylated drugs and drug recalls are anticipated to restrain the growth of the global PEGylated drugs market during the forecast period.

The Global PEGylated Drugs Market is rising due to the growth in the spread of chronic diseases such as cancer, growing pharmaceutical industry, and advancements in the biologics sector. So for example, according to data from the National Cancer Institute, in the year 2016, 15.5 million new cases of cancer have been registered, and approximately USD 147.3 billion were spent for cancer care in the US. This rising prevalence of cancer creates a demand for effective drugs. Usage of advanced drug delivery system with PEGylation technology is important in the field of anti-cancer therapy as PEGylating enhances retention time of therapeutics which in turn is expected to increase growth of the global PEGylated drugs market. PEGylated Drugs Market is forecast to register a CAGR of 5.53% to reach USD 13,503.67 Million by 2025.

Market Segmentation

The Global PEGylated Drugs Market has been segmented by Molecule, Indication and region. By Molecule The Global PEGylated Drugs Market has been segmented into Protein, FAB’ Fragment, Enzyme and Aptamer. PEGylated protein is anticipated to account for the leading market share of 64.80% during the forecast period. Rising demand for PEGylation, increase in a number of chronic diseases including cancer, and product launches by major market players are propelling the growth of this segment.

Global PEGylated Drugs Market has been divided by Indication into Cancer, Gout, Hemophilia and Hepatitis. Geographically, the Global PEGylated Drugs Market has been split into regions like North America (US & Canada), Latin America, Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia & New Zealand, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia-Pacific), Middle East & Africa.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, The Global PEGylated Drugs Market is broadly segmented into different regions like Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The Americas is responsible for a market share of 65.73% in the year 2018. Americas is sub-segmented into North America and South America. North America has been further sub-segmented into the US and Canada. Europe was the second-largest Global PEGylated Drugs Market in the year 2018. The increasing efforts by the government to decrease persistent disease burden owing to the mounting occurrence of cancer in the region is estimated to push the market growth.

The Europe region is further segmented into Western Europe and Eastern Europe. Western Europe, on the basis of countries has been, segmented into Germany, the UK, France, Italy, Spain, and the rest of Western Europe. The Asia-Pacific region has been categorized as China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea and the rest of Asia-Pacific. It holds the third-largest position in the PEGylated drugs market. The Middle East & Africa is expected to witness a remarkable growth owing to the increasing applications PEGylated drugs for the treatment of chronic diseases.

