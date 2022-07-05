Osteosarcoma Market 2022 Emerging Trends, Comprehensive Study With Top Companies and Key Players till 2030

Report Ocean published the latest research report on the Osteosarcoma market. In order to comprehend a market holistically, a variety of factors must be evaluated, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements that pertain precisely to the market under study. In addition, the Osteosarcoma market study demonstrates a detailed examination of the business state, which represents creative ways for company growth, financial factors such as production value, key regions, and growth rate.

Osteosarcoma Market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.09% to reach USD 791.08 Million by the year 2025.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services data estimates that the U.S. national healthcare expenditure surpassed US$ 4.1 trillion in 2020 and is forecast to reach US$ 6.2 trillion by 2028. According to the Commonwealth Fund, the U.S. expended nearly 17% of gross domestic product (GDP) on healthcare in 2018. Switzerland was the second-highest-ranking country, expending 12.2%. In addition, New Zealand and Australia devote only 9.3%.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment in healthcare fields is forecast to grow 16% from 2020 to 2030, much quicker than the standard for all occupations, counting about 2.6 million new jobs. This estimated growth is mainly due to an elder population, showing to greater demand for healthcare services. The median annual wage for healthcare practitioners and technical fields (such as registered nurses, physicians and surgeons, and dental hygienists) was US$ 75,040 in May 2021, which was greater than the median annual wage for all occupations in the economy of US$ 45,760.

Major Players

Academic research institutes, Pharmaceutical companies, Biotechnology companies and Market research & consulting firms are some of the projected onlookers for the Global Osteosarcoma Market. Pfizer Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Eli Lilly and Company, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Baxter, Novartis AG, Aurobindo Pharma, Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, Mylan N.V., and ADVAXIS, INC. are some of the major players in the Global Osteosarcoma Market.

Market Analysis

Osteosarcoma is a common type of bone cancer which is developed in cells which are responsible for formation of bones. In very rare conditions osteosarcoma happens in soft tissue outside the bones. Usually, it mostly occurs in teenagers, young adults, and older adult population. The global osteosarcoma market is predominantly driven by a high incidence of osteosarcoma, increasing expenditure on oncology medicine and research, and growing demand for new treatments.

Nevertheless, the high cost of treatment and side-effects of chemotherapy impede the growth of the market. The Global Osteosarcoma Market is taking shape due to a higher incidence of osteosarcoma. For example, the prevalence of primary bone cancer is growing across the world. Under national Institutes of Health (NIH), estimation of around 3,450 new cases of primary bone cancer was registered in 2018 in the US. A high number of incidences of osteosarcoma would support the growth of the market. As per the American Cancer Society, around 800 to 900 new cases of osteosarcoma are diagnosed in the US each year.

The incidence of osteosarcoma is found to be high in adolescents and the geriatric population. Similarly, according to an article published in the North American Association of Central Cancer Registries, about 3,809 incident cases of osteosarcoma were identified in patients aged 40 years or older in the year 2018. Additionally, the National Cancer Institute’s Surveillance, Epidemiology, and End Results Program estimated the incident rate of 4.4 cases per 1 million people below the age of 24 years in the US each year. The cumulative prevalence of osteosarcoma along with the increasing geriatric population are driving the global osteosarcoma market.

Market Segmentation

The Global Osteosarcoma Market has been segmented into type, diagnosis & treatment, end user, and region. Based on type the Global Osteosarcoma Market has been segmented into intramedullary osteosarcoma, juxtacortical osteosarcoma, and extra skeletal osteosarcoma. Intramedullary osteosarcoma has been estimated to account for the largest market share of 80.3% during the forecast period.

Intramedullary osteosarcoma is the most common type of osteosarcoma, which represents approximately 75% of all reported osteosarcoma cases recorded globally. Typically, intramedullary osteosarcoma occurs in children and adults. This type of osteosarcoma is bimodal and primarily peaks during adolescence, and the second peak occurs in adulthood. The distal femur and proximal tibia are two primary sites impacted by intramedullary osteosarcoma. Based on diagnosis & treatment, the global osteosarcoma market has been divided into the treatment and diagnosis.

The treatment segment is further divided into chemotherapy, surgery, radiation therapy, and others. The chemotherapy segment includes cisplatin, doxorubicin, epirubicin, and others. The surgery segment contains a limb-sparing surgery and amputation. The diagnosis segment is even more segmented into imaging, biopsies, and blood tests. The imaging segment comprises computerized tomography (CT), magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), X-Ray, positron emission tomography (PET) and others. The biopsies segment includes needle biopsy and surgical biopsy.

The blood tests segment includes alkaline phosphatase profiling, lactate dehydrogenase profiling, and others. Based on end-user, the global osteosarcoma market has been divided into hospitals & clinics, diagnostic centres, and academic & research organizations. Its hold biggest market share could be attributed to an increase in the number of patients who have cancer, coupled with a rise in a number of hospitals, and quality care, as well as the availability of skilled and qualified professionals.

Regional Analysis

The Global Osteosarcoma Market is broadly segmented based on region into the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The Americas represent a market share of 40.02% in the year 2018. Americas is sub-segmented into North America and South America. North America has been further sub-segmented into the US and Canada. Europe was the second-largest global osteosarcoma market in the year 2018. The Europe region is even more segmented into Western Europe and Eastern Europe. Western Europe, on the basis of countries, has been divided into the Germany, the UK, France, Italy, Spain, and the rest of Western Europe.

The Asia-Pacific region was classified as China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. It holds the third-largest position in the osteosarcoma market. The market in the Middle East & Africa is likely to show minimum growth by factors such as limited access to and higher availability of treatment facilities. However, the high prevalence of bone cancer population will support growth of the market in the region during the forecast period.

Aim of the Report

This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.

Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.

It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.

The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.

