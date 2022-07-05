Organic Pesticides Market to Witness Heightened Revenue Growth During the Forecast Period 2022-2030

United State- Report Ocean (150+ country’s markets analyzed, function on 1,00000+ published and forthcoming reports every year.] presents a research report and top winning strategies for the Organic Pesticides Market. Best subject matter experts, researchers, and market research professionals organized this report in order to ensure that the information in it is compiled from the most authentic sources and that the forecast is of the highest accuracy. To forecast market growth, specialists employ a variety of methodologies and analytical approaches, including S.W.O.T. (analysis methods), P.E.S.T.E.L. analysis, and regression analysis. The Organic Pesticides study also looks at the various regulations and policies that the firm has implemented. This report discusses the industry in terms of research technology and precise prospective utilization, innovation, and future advancements in the Organic Pesticides Market.

United State- Report Ocean (150+ country’s markets analyzed, function on 1,00000+ published and forthcoming reports every year.] presents a research report and top winning strategies for the Organic Pesticides Market. Best subject matter experts, researchers, and market research professionals organized this report in order to ensure that the information in it is compiled from the most authentic sources and that the forecast is of the highest accuracy. To forecast market growth, specialists employ a variety of methodologies and analytical approaches, including S.W.O.T. (analysis methods), P.E.S.T.E.L. analysis, and regression analysis. The Organic Pesticides study also looks at the various regulations and policies that the firm has implemented. This report discusses the industry in terms of research technology and precise prospective utilization, innovation, and future advancements in the Organic Pesticides Market.

The global Organic Pesticides market size was US$ 166.1 billion in 2021. The global organic pesticides market is forecast to grow to US$ 598.1 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Factors Influencing the Market

The global agriculture sector is witnessing increasing government support in order to cater to the food demands of the growing population. As a result, it will primarily fuel the growth of the global organic pesticides market during the forecast period.

Rising awareness related to the adverse impact of synthetic pesticides on health is expected to surge the demand for organic pesticides in the coming years. Furthermore, growing research and development activities related to organic pesticides will also contribute to the market growth during the study period.

Upsurging demand for organic food products will drive the demand for organic pesticides. On the contrary, the high cost associated with the production of organic pesticides may limit the growth of the overall market during the forecast period.

Growing investments and strategies by industry players will benefit the global organic pesticides market during the forecast period. For instance, Orkin acquired Organic Pest Management Inc. in 2019, intending to expand its product portfolio. Moreover, this strategy will also strengthen the presence of Orkin in the organic pesticide business. Thus, such strategies will escalate the growth of the organic pesticides market throughout the analysis period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The manufacturing of organic pesticides became challenging due to the work of the pandemic. Governments of various countries imposed strict regulations as a result of this global health emergency. As a result, manufacturing companies experienced a shortage of raw materials and labour. Thus, it declined the growth of the organic pesticides market. However, agriculture activities such as urban farming increased drastically. In addition, a sudden consciousness toward health increased the demand for organic pesticides.

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to hold the highest share in the global organic pesticides market. It is majorly due to the stringent regulations restricting the use of synthetic pesticides. Furthermore, increasing demand for organic products and sustainable agriculture practices will contribute to the growth of the global organic pesticides market during the study period. The market for organic pesticides will also experience various growth opportunities due to the emergence of modern techniques driving the high adoption of organic pesticides in the region.

Competitors in the Market

• Mark Organics

• Andermatt Biocontrol AG

• Parry America, Inc.

• Certis U.S.A. L.L.C.

• Future Bioscience S.A.

• Nufarm

• Bayer AG

• BASF SE

• Sikko Industries Ltd

• Vision Mark Biotech

• UPL LIMITED

• Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global organic pesticides market segmentation focuses on Type, Crop, Mode of Application, and Region.

By Type

• Natural

• Synthetic

By Crop Type

• Permanent

• Arable

By Mode of Application

• Seed Treatment

• On-Farm

• After Harvest

By Regional Outlook

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

