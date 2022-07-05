HbA1c Testing Market 2022 Research Report, Industry Growth, Competitors Analysis and Forecast 2030

Report Ocean published the latest research report on the HbA1c Testing market. In order to comprehend a market holistically, a variety of factors must be evaluated, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements that pertain precisely to the market under study. In addition, the HbA1c Testing market study demonstrates a detailed examination of the business state, which represents creative ways for company growth, financial factors such as production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services data estimates that the U.S. national healthcare expenditure surpassed US$ 4.1 trillion in 2020 and is forecast to reach US$ 6.2 trillion by 2028. According to the Commonwealth Fund, the U.S. expended nearly 17% of gross domestic product (GDP) on healthcare in 2018. Switzerland was the second-highest-ranking country, expending 12.2%. In addition, New Zealand and Australia devote only 9.3%.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment in healthcare fields is forecast to grow 16% from 2020 to 2030, much quicker than the standard for all occupations, counting about 2.6 million new jobs. This estimated growth is mainly due to an elder population, showing to greater demand for healthcare services. The median annual wage for healthcare practitioners and technical fields (such as registered nurses, physicians and surgeons, and dental hygienists) was US$ 75,040 in May 2021, which was greater than the median annual wage for all occupations in the economy of US$ 45,760.

Major players

The proposed spectators in the Global HbA1c testing market are Detonator manufacturers, Retailers, distributors, wholesalers, Investors and trade experts, Governments, associations, industrial bodies, etc. The major companies functioning in the Global HbA1c testing market are concentrating on firming their global ways by entering into untouched markets.

The projected onlookers in the Global HbA1c testing market are companies like Agappe Diagnostics Ltd (India), Abbott Laboratories (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), ARKRAY, Inc. (Japan), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland), Danaher Corporation (US), Siemens Healthineers (US), Transasia Bio-Medicals (India), EKF Diagnostics (UK), PTS Diagnostics (US), CPC Diagnostics Pvt. Ltd. (India), Trinity Biotech PLC (Ireland), Rapid Diagnostics Group of Companies (India), Tosoh India Pvt. Ltd. (India) and DiaSys Diagnostic Systems GmbH (Germany).

Market analysis

In general, diabetes has become one of the most prevalent epidemics across the world, and among the three types of diabetes, type 2 diabetes is the most common. Agreeing to a research paper published by the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) in September 2016, diabetes is anticipated to be the seventh prominent cause of death by 2030. Moreover, according to data published by the International Diabetes Federation in 2017, the prevalence of diabetes in Brazil was 8.7% among adults and reported 12,465,800 cases of diabetes in 2017.

HbA1c Testing Market is anticipated to enroll a CAGR of 12.24% to reach USD 1,992.44 Million by 2025. Hemoglobin A1c (HbA1c) is a form of hemoglobin that is bound to glucose. The HbA1c test provides the patient with the average level of blood sugar only for the past 2 to 3 months. These ever-increasing occurrences push for various testing methods such as HbA1c testing in patients for diagnosis. Therefore, this factor is supporting the market growth of the global HbA1c testing market.

Market segmentation

The global HbA1c testing market has been segmented by product, technology, and end user respectively. The market, based on product, has been split into reagents and kits and instruments. The market, based on instruments, has been further segmented into a bench-top device and handheld device. Based on technology, the HbA1c testing market has been separated into ion-exchange HPLC, enzymatic assay, TINIA, and others. The global HbA1c testing market, based on end user, has been divided into hospitals and clinics, diagnostic laboratories, and others.

Regional analysis

Geographically the Global HbA1c testing market is split in regions like North & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle east and Africa and Rest of the world. The European market for HbA1c testing is expected to be the second largest during the review period. Their growing adoption of advanced diagnostic tools and devices coupled with the strategic activities such as relationships and agreements by the prominent players is expected to boost the growth of the regional market. Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing market owing to the developing healthcare infrastructure and ever-increasing per capita disposable incomes.

The market in the Middle East & Africa is expected to witness steady growth due to limited access to healthcare. The growing awareness regarding healthcare and the availability of new advanced treatment options are factors expected to drive the growth of the market in the region. The Global HbA1c Testing Market, based on region, has been divided into the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.The Americas is likely to dominate the global HbA1c testing market. This can be attributed to growing activities such as research, recognition campaigns, and joint ventures by public and private organizations in the US and Canada.

Aim of the Report

This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.

Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.

It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.

The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.

