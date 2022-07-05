Drip Irrigation System Market 2022-2030 In-depth Research with Emerging Growth Trends, Regional Status of Top Key Players | The Toro Company, Netafim Ltd, Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd

United State- Report Ocean (150+ country’s markets analyzed, function on 1,00000+ published and forthcoming reports every year.] presents a research report and top winning strategies for the Drip Irrigation System Market. Best subject matter experts, researchers, and market research professionals organized this report in order to ensure that the information in it is compiled from the most authentic sources and that the forecast is of the highest accuracy. To forecast market growth, specialists employ a variety of methodologies and analytical approaches, including S.W.O.T. (analysis methods), P.E.S.T.E.L. analysis, and regression analysis. The Drip Irrigation System study also looks at the various regulations and policies that the firm has implemented. This report discusses the industry in terms of research technology and precise prospective utilization, innovation, and future advancements in the Drip Irrigation System Market.

The global drip irrigation system market size was US$ 6.3 billion in 2021. The global drip irrigation system market is forecast to grow to US$ 12.23 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Factors Influencing the Market

The main driver of the drip irrigation systems market is a growing population combined with the growing global food demand. Drip irrigation systems ensure good agricultural growth and increased yield by supplying a sufficient amount of water on a regular basis. The ability to grow crops all year will be the powerful driver of the drip irrigation system market during the forecast period.

The growing number of agricultural practices to cater to the demands of the rapidly growing population will also escalate the growth of the drip irrigation system market during the forecast period.

The rising demand for sustainable farming practices will contribute to the growth of the global drip irrigation system market. In addition, rising environmental concerns in order to encourage farmers on adopting sustainable farming practices, like natural resource conservation, will escalate the growth of the global drip irrigation system market during the study period. On the contrary, high initial cost and limited awareness about drip irrigation practices may limit the growth of the market during the study period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant global impact on every industrial vertical. Despite difficult circumstances, drip irrigation companies around the world have continued to operate. However, there have been a number of shocks affecting service delivery, including fiscal constraints, disruptions in supply chains due to travel restrictions, and a labor shortage. Moreover, the market is forecast to experience ample growth opportunities due to the growing government support for the agriculture sector. Thus, it will benefit the global drip irrigation system market post-pandemic.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific drip irrigation system market is forecast to witness ample growth opportunities due to the presence of highly populous countries like India and China. Furthermore, authorities across the region are investing substantially to promote protected cultivation. As a result, it will continue to drive the drip irrigation system market forward. The decreased interest loans and incentives for the introduction of modern and advanced micro-irrigation systems will also benefit the drip irrigation system market. Furthermore, the rising number of agricultural activities, combined with the technological advancements and reduced labor levels, will benefit the Asia-Pacific drip irrigation system market in the coming years.

Competitors in the Market

• The Toro Company

• Netafim Ltd

• Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd

• Nelson Irrigation

• Lindsay Corporation

• Rain Bird Corporation

• Valmont Industries, Inc.

• Rivulis Irrigation

• EPC Industries Limited

• Irritec S.p. A

• Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global drip irrigation system market segmentation focuses on Dripper, End-User, and Region.

By Dripper Type

• Inline

• Online

By End-User

• Vegetables

• Flowers & Ornamentals

• Fruit Plants

• Nursery Crops

By Regional Outlook

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

