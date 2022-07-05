Urinalysis Test Market Industry Growth, Competitors Analysis, New Technology, Trends and Forecast 2022 – 2030

Report Ocean published the latest research report on the Urinalysis Test market. In order to comprehend a market holistically, a variety of factors must be evaluated, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements that pertain precisely to the market under study. In addition, the Urinalysis Test market study demonstrates a detailed examination of the business state, which represents creative ways for company growth, financial factors such as production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services data estimates that the U.S. national healthcare expenditure surpassed US$ 4.1 trillion in 2020 and is forecast to reach US$ 6.2 trillion by 2028. According to the Commonwealth Fund, the U.S. expended nearly 17% of gross domestic product (GDP) on healthcare in 2018. Switzerland was the second-highest-ranking country, expending 12.2%. In addition, New Zealand and Australia devote only 9.3%.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment in healthcare fields is forecast to grow 16% from 2020 to 2030, much quicker than the standard for all occupations, counting about 2.6 million new jobs. This estimated growth is mainly due to an elder population, showing to greater demand for healthcare services. The median annual wage for healthcare practitioners and technical fields (such as registered nurses, physicians and surgeons, and dental hygienists) was US$ 75,040 in May 2021, which was greater than the median annual wage for all occupations in the economy of US$ 45,760.

Major players

The proposed spectators in the Global Urinalysis Test Market are manufacturers, Retailers, distributors, wholesalers, Investors and trade experts, Governments, associations, industrial bodies, etc. The major companies functioning in the Global Urinalysis Test Market are concentrating on firming their global ways by entering into untouched markets.

The projected onlookers in the Global Urinalysis Test Market are companies like Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), Seimens Healthineers (Germany), Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland), Cardinal Health (US), Sysmex Corporation (Japan), Alere Inc. (US), Beckman Coulter (US), 77 Elektronika Kft (Hungary), and DIRUI (China), ACON Laboratories (US), Quidel Corporation (US), URIT Medical Electronic Ltd (China) and Arkray Inc. (Japan).

Market analysis

Generally, Urinalysis testing involves a series of tests for the diagnosis of common diseases. The sample may be observed for color, cloudiness, concentration, signs of drug use, and chemical composition, including glucose, the presence of protein, blood cells, or germ, or other signs of disease.

These diseases are inclusive of urinary tract infections, kidney disorders, diabetes, and other problems. Urinalysis refers to the analysis of urine samples for diagnosis in pathological laboratories. Other features such as the rising prevalence of diabetes, rising incidence of kidney diseases, a mounting number of research organizations and associations for diabetes, increasing geriatric population, and the influence of sedentary lifestyle and unhealthy diet are pouring the urinalysis test market.

However, factors such as limited indications of urinalysis tests and stringent reimbursement policies in developing countries are hampering the growth of the market. Also, the increasing number of research organizations creating awareness about various diagnostic tests for diabetes is projected to drive the growth of the market. The increasing occurrences of chronic kidney diseases (CKD) and diabetes globally, coupled with the upcoming activities by key players such as product launches and approvals, are projected to positively impact to the growth of the global urinalysis test market.

Market segmentation

The Global Urinalysis Test Market is segmented into product type, test type, application and end user respectively. Based on the test type, the urinalysis test market has been categorized as pregnancy and fertility tests, biochemical analysis, and sediment analysis. The sediment analysis segment is likely to hold a substantial market share during the next seven years owing to the rising adoption of urinary sediment examination to precisely classify and measure urine machineries, such as epithelial cells, non-epithelial cells (blood cells), salts or crystals, casts, and microorganisms.

Based on product type, the urinalysis test market has been classified as consumables and devices. The consumables segment has been further apportioned into pregnancy & fertility kits, dipsticks, disposables, and reagents. The consumables segment is expected to command the market over the review period owing to the repetitive use of consumables during urinalysis practices. By end user, the global urinalysis test market has been segmented into hospitals and clinics, diagnostic laboratories, home care settings, and others.

The hospitals and clinics sector would lead the market throughout the forecast period since urine analysis has become a part of the general checkup in hospitals and clinics as well as a high number of urinalysis procedures are associated with these healthcare facilities. On the basis of application, the global urinalysis test market has been segregated into disease diagnosis, pregnancy and fertility, and others. The disease diagnosis segment spearheaded the market in 2018 attributed to facts such as the rising prevalence of urinary tract infections, diabetes, and kidney diseases along with rising implementation of urinalysis tests, and the overview of technologically progressive, rapid, non-invasive, and user-friendly tools for urinalysis.

Regional analysis

Geographically the Global Urinalysis Test Market is split in regions like North & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle east and Africa and Rest of the world. The Americas was the largest market for urinalysis tests in 2018 due to the rising demand for automated urine analyzers, technological advancements in urinalysis test instruments, and rising incidence of kidney and liver diseases in the US and Canada. In North America, the US held the largest share of the market in 2018 owing to the presence of significant players focused on producing urine analyzers and consumables, rising research actions in the field of urinalysis, and growing awareness about customized medications.

Aim of the Report

This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.

Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.

It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.

The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.

