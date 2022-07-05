Satellite Communication Market Projected to Grow at a Steady Pace During 2022-2030 | SES S.A., Viasat, Inc., Intelsat

United State- Report Ocean (150+ country’s markets analyzed, function on 1,00000+ published and forthcoming reports every year.] presents a research report and top winning strategies for the Satellite Communication Market. Best subject matter experts, researchers, and market research professionals organized this report in order to ensure that the information in it is compiled from the most authentic sources and that the forecast is of the highest accuracy. To forecast market growth, specialists employ a variety of methodologies and analytical approaches, including S.W.O.T. (analysis methods), P.E.S.T.E.L. analysis, and regression analysis. The Satellite Communication study also looks at the various regulations and policies that the firm has implemented. This report discusses the industry in terms of research technology and precise prospective utilization, innovation, and future advancements in the Satellite Communication Market.

The global satellite communication market size was US$ 66.1 billion in 2021. The global satellite communication market is forecast to grow to US$ 141.1 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Factors Influencing the Market

Small satellites are gaining wide traction as they are widely used for earth observation services across various industries. Moreover, the wide applications of small satellites across the oil and gas, energy, agriculture, and defense sector will contribute to the overall market growth.

SATCOM is increasingly being adopted in order to gather operational data, which would be further used to improve efficiency and discover sustainable ways. Thus, it will benefit the global satellite communication market.

Growing technological advancements, conbined with the rising adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT), will benefit the satellite communication market during the study period.

The growing range of strategic partnerships will also be beneficial for the satellite communication market. For instance, Viasat, Inc. inked a partnership agreement with SKY Brasil with the aim to provide reliable and fast satellite internet across Brazil. Thus, such initiatives will prompt the growth of the global satellite communication market.

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to dominate the satellite communication market due to the rising demand for continuous communication by the defense industry. Further, the region is home to a large number of SATCOM providers, such as Viasat, Inc., Telesat, etc., which will contribute to the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The Asia-Pacific satellite communication market is forecast to register a significant growth rate, owing to the contribution of developing economies like China and Japan. Moreover, the rising use of satellite antennas in IT, telecommunication, IT, etc., will also contribute to the growth of the satellite communication market during the study period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic negatively affected the satellite communication market, majorly due to the supply chain disruptions at a global level. Moreover, the end-use industries of satellite communication, such as aviation and maritime, were drastically affected by the pandemic. Thus, it impeded the demand for the satellite communication market during the COVID-19 pandemic period.

Competitors in the Market

• SES S.A.

• Viasat, Inc.

• Intelsat

• Telesat

• EchoStar Corporation

• L3 Technologies, Inc.

• Thuraya Telecommunications Company

• SKY Perfect JSAT Group

• GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS

• Cobham Limited

• Other Prominent Players

The global satellite communication market segmentation focuses on Component, Application, Vertical, and region.

Component Outlook

• Equipment

o SATCOM Transmitter/Transponder

o SATCOM Antenna

o SATCOM Transceiver

o SATCOM Receiver

o SATCOM Modem/Router

o Others

• Services

Application Outlook

• Asset Tracking/Monitoring

• Airtime

o M2M

o Voice

o Data

• Drones Connectivity

• Data Backup and Recovery

• Navigation and Monitoring

• Tele-medicine

• Broadcasting

• Others

Vertical Outlook

• Energy & Utility

• Government & Defense

o Government

o Emergency Responders

o Defense

• Transport & Cargo

o Fleet Management

o Rail services

• Maritime

• Mining and Oil & Gas

o Oil & Gas

o Mining

• Agriculture

• Communication Companies

• Corporates/Enterprises

• Media & Broadcasting

• Events

• Aviation

• Environmental & Monitoring

• Forestry

• Consumer

• Healthcare

• Others

By Regional Outlook

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

