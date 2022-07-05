Air Traffic Control (Atc) Market Geographical Segmentation By Forecast Revenue 2022-2030 | Indra Sistemas Sa, Leonardo S.P.A, Northrop Grumman Corporation

United State- Report Ocean (150+ country’s markets analyzed, function on 1,00000+ published and forthcoming reports every year.] presents a research report and top winning strategies for the Air Traffic Control (Atc) Market. Best subject matter experts, researchers, and market research professionals organized this report in order to ensure that the information in it is compiled from the most authentic sources and that the forecast is of the highest accuracy. To forecast market growth, specialists employ a variety of methodologies and analytical approaches, including S.W.O.T. (analysis methods), P.E.S.T.E.L. analysis, and regression analysis. The Air Traffic Control (Atc) study also looks at the various regulations and policies that the firm has implemented. This report discusses the industry in terms of research technology and precise prospective utilization, innovation, and future advancements in the Air Traffic Control (Atc) Market.

The global Air Traffic Control (ATC) market size was US$ 8.9 billion in 2021. The global Air Traffic Control (ATC) market is forecast to grow to US$ 14.1 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Air traffic control services are offered by ground-based air traffic controllers in order to ensure the safety of the aircraft, majorly during the take-off and landing operations.

Factors Influencing the Market

The Air Traffic Control (ATC) market is forecast to experience lucrative growth opportunities due to the rising tourism industry. Furthermore, the rising demand for enhancing passenger safety will also contribute to the growth of the Air Traffic Control (ATC) market during the study period.

Technological advancements and rising demand for the latest systems will also upsurge the demand for Air Traffic Control (ATC) during the study period.

Demand for advanced surface movement ground control systems, performance-based navigation, and advanced integrated automation systems is growing rapidly. Furthermore, the rapid adoption of standard instrument departures in air traffic control systems is expected to accelerate industry growth during the forecast period.

In addition to that, the increasing deployment of satellite-based air traffic control systems is expected to create lucrative opportunities for global market participants during the review period. On the contrary, fluctuating prices of raw material may limit the growth of the Air Traffic Control (ATC) market during the study period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the construction of new airports across the world stopped abruptly. It is majorly due to the rising cases of Covid-19 patients. Moreover, various countries have halted their international and domestic flights, which has affected the global market throughout the lockdown period. Furthermore, airport passenger traffic declined drastically, which impeded the growth of the global Air Traffic Control (ATC) market during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific Air Traffic Control (ATC) market is forecast to register a remarkable growth rate, owing to the growing technological advancements are rising population in the region. Furthermore, growing passenger traffic and rising demand for safety measures will also contribute to the growth of the Air Traffic Control (ATC) market during the study period. Furthermore, growing disposable income and favorable government policies to improve infrastructure will drive the Air Traffic Control (ATC) market forward during the study period.

Competitors in the Market

• Adacel Technologies Limited

• Frequentis Ag

• Indra Sistemas Sa

• Leonardo S.P.A

• Northrop Grumman Corporation

• Raytheon Technologies Corporation

• Saab Ab

• Skysoft-Atm

• Thales Group

• Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global Air Traffic Control (ATC) market segmentation focuses on Airspace, Application, Component, and Region.

By Airspace

• ARTIC

• TRACTION

• ACT

• RT

By Application

• Communication

• Navigation

• Surveillance

• Automation

By Component

• Hardware

• Software

• Services

By Regional Outlook

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

