Contract Catering Market Size, Share, growth, Price Trends and Forecast 2022-2030

According to our report Global Contract Catering Market: 2018 World Market Review and Forecast to 2022 – Analysis By Segments (Business & Industry, Education, Hospitals, Senior Care Homes, Defence & Offshore, Sports & Leisure), By Region, By Country global market is projected to display a modest growth represented by a CAGR of 3.88% during 2017 2022, on account of factors such as growing number of business & industry, rise in gross national income, increasing take away formats and surge in number of senior care homes coupled with varying VAT rates in the European region. Moreover, emerging markets have shown a remarkable growth in the recent years, this is anticipated to propel the demand for contract catering services in the future.

A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Contract Catering Market By Segment (Business & Industry, Education, Hospital, Senior Care, Defense & Offshore, Sports & Leisure), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and ROW) and By Country (U.S., Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Spain, India, China, Japan, Australia and Brazil).

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. Census Bureau reports the recovering of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for Contract Catering.

In terms of segmentation, market is categorized into segments including Business & Industry, Education, Hospitals, Senior Care, Defense & Offshore and Sports & Leisure. In terms of region, North America has become a saturated market with maximum market share in United States, while APAC region has a lot more growth opportunities accompanied with huge growth potential in the Indian and Japanese market. The global contract catering market is driven by increasing awareness towards the benefits of balanced and nutritional diet during the work hours.

Moreover, the accelerated demand of customized food for employees and patients as well as improving the quality of life of employees working in remote sites has been boosting the growth in segments including business & education, hospital, senior care, defense & offshore, etc. Contract catering services have been gaining major traction as the next major development in the emerging markets; however, there are certain challenges that will need to be addressed. Stringent directives and political uncertainties accompanied with retention of skilled manpower are the challenges faced by players in this industry.

The report titled Global Contract Catering Market: 2018 World Market Review and Forecast to 2022 – Analysis By Segments (Business & Industry, Education, Hospitals, Senior Care Homes, Defence & Offshore, Sports & Leisure), By Region, By Country has analyzed the contract catering market By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and ROW) and By Country (U.S., Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Spain, India, China, Japan, Australia and Brazil).

The report has covered and analyzed the potential of global contract catering market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global contract catering market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

Global Contract Catering Market, By Value

Global Contract Catering Market, By Segment (Business & Industry, Education, Hospital, Senior Care, Defense & Offshore, Sports & Leisure), By Value

Regional Markets North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and ROW

Contract Catering Market, By Value

Contract Catering Market, By Segment, By Value

Country Analysis – US, Canada, U.K, France, Germany, Spain, China, India, Japan, Australia and Brazil

Contract Catering Market, By Value

Contract Catering Market, By Mode of Segment, By Value

Other Report Highlights

Market Dynamics Trends, Drivers, Restraints

Porter Five Force Analysis

SWOT Analysis

Supply Chain Analysis

Policy and Regulation

Company Analysis Compass Group, Sodexo, Aramark, Baxterstorey, Elior Group, Ch & Co Catering, MITIE Catering Service.

Company Share Analysis

