Architectural Lighting Market Global Technology Type Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Price Trends and Forecast, 2022-2030

According to our report India Architectural Lighting Market By Type (Traditional Lighting, LED Lighting and Others), By End Use (Residential, Commercial, Industrial and Others), By Region (North, West, South and East) : Opportunities and Forecast (2017 2022), market in India is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 5.78% by value during 2017- 2022, chiefly driven by increase in disposable income in the country as well as rapidly growing urbanization.

A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of India Architectural Lighting Market By Type (Traditional Lighting, LED Lighting and Others), By End Use (Residential, Commercial, Industrial and Others) and By Region (North, West, South and East).

Among the segments, traditional lighting products such as CFL, held the majority market share of more than $%, by value, in the year 2016. However, LED based architectural lighting products are projected to witness fastest growth. Rising environmental awareness amongst the Indian consumers in addition to eroding prices of LEDs has been instrumental in driving the ample growth rate of LED products in the region. Additionally, growing awareness regarding the benefits of energy efficient architectural lighting solutions has also been fuelling the growth in the market. Furthermore, younger consumers in the country are much more attuned to the trends in the global architectural lighting market and are thus demanding similar high end products but at a reasonable price. As a result, the architectural lighting manufacturers have been introducing an array of innovative yet economical products in the market, thereby, driving the regional growth.

Among the regions, North and South India together represents the largest regional market for India architectural lighting, chiefly driven by high per capita income as well as disposable income. The challenge that the architectural lighting market in India has been facing is the presence of extensive number of domestic and international players in the country, which has made the regional market highly competitive.

The report titled India Architectural Lighting Market By Type (Traditional Lighting, LED Lighting and Others), By End Use (Residential, Commercial, Industrial and Others), By Region (North, West, South and East): Opportunities and Forecast (2017 2022), has covered and analyzed the potential of architectural lighting market in India and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the India architectural lighting market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

Scope of the Report

India Architectural Lighting Market, By Value

India Architectural Lighting Market, By Type (Traditional Lighting, LED Lighting and Others), By Value

India Architectural Lighting Market, By End Use (Residential, Commercial, Industrial and Others), By Value

Regional Markets North India, East India, West India and South India

Architectural Lighting Market, By Value

Architectural Lighting Market, By Type (Traditional Lighting, LED Lighting and Others), By Value

Architectural Lighting Market, By End Use (Residential, Commercial, Industrial and Others), By Value

Other Report Highlights

Market Dynamics Trends, Drivers, Restraints

Product Benchmarking of Key Industry Players

Production Analysis

Company Share Analysis

Company Analysis Philips Lighting India Limited, Bajaj Electricals, Crompton, Osram India Limited, Wipro Lighting, Havells India Limited.

