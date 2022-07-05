Flat Glass Market Application, Product Segment, Analysis and Forecast 2022-2030 Report

The report titled Global Flat Glass Market (Volume, Value) – Analysis By Type, By End-Use Industry, By Region, By Country: Trends, Opportunities and Forecasts (2017-2022) has been segmented on the basis of value (in billion USD), volume (in million tones), region (North, America, Europe, Asia Pacific), country (USA, Canada, Germany, UK, France, China, Japan, India), end use industry (Construction, Automotive, Others) and type (Safety & Security Glass, Solar Control Glass, Other Glass Types). During the period 2017-2022, the Global Flat Glass Market is projected to grow at CAGR 6.64% owing to the strong performance of markets in the Asia Pacific region.

As flat glass sales continue to slow down in North America and Europe, the Global Flat Glass Industry will increasingly rely upon the developing Asian markets of China, India, Vietnam, Malaysia etc to ensure continued growth and potential for expansion. Unlike the developed economies of the West which have been witnessing slow economic growth in recent year, the Asian economies have been experiencing faster economic growth due to the growing youth population which is increasingly entering the workforce, the rapid development of the manufacturing and services sector as well as initiatives taken by local governments to reduce the administrative red tape in order to improve the ease of doing business.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. Census Bureau reports the recovering of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for Flat Glass.

This economic growth has resulted in rising purchasing power for consumers in the Asia Pacific region which has been accompanied with growing levels of urbanization. As consumers in these developing nations continue to migrate from rural villages and towns to urban cities, the construction and automotive demand is expected to see strong growth which will in turn boost the demand for flat glass.

A comprehensive report has been prepared on the Global Flat Glass market using extensive primary research (industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research to provide valuable insights into the Global Flat Glass Market for the period 2012-2016 as well as projections depicting where the Global Flat Glass Market is expected to stand in the forecast period 2017-2022.

According to the report titled Global Flat Glass Market (Volume, Value) – Analysis By Type, By End-Use Industry, By Region, By Country: Trends, Opportunities and Forecasts (2017-2022), Safety & Security glass which consists of toughened glass such as tempered glass and laminated glass will constitute the bulk of global flat glass demand due growing demand by the construction, automotive, defense, banking sectors etc. Solar control glass which consists of heat absorbing glass, heat reflecting glass, Low-E glass is expected to the next most prominent source of revenue for the global flat industry due to growing usage in building construction and automotive manufacture to improve the heat insulation inside the buildings and cars and to reduce energy costs.

The rising use of double glazed and triple glazed glass in the windows of residential houses and high rise buildings has been further boosting the volume of global flat glass demand. Other glass types include specialty glass, smart glass, optical fibers which are witnessing growing usage among the power generation, telecommunication, electronics, optical industries etc. Furthermore, as countries around the world reduce their dependence on coal and fossil fuels in favour of cleaner sources of energy such as solar with the installation of solar panels, the demand for flat glass is expected to grow as well since these solar panels make use of photovoltaic modules that consist of flat glass for converting solar energy into electricity.

In addition to listing the prevailing and projected market conditions in prominent markets for flat glass demand in both the present and forecast periods respectively, factors that are driving the demand for flat glass along with any potential challenges that may adversely impact flat glass sales have been analyzed to present a balanced assessment of the global flat glass market. Emerging technologies and trends that are likely to impact the global flat glass industry in the future have been specified to enable investors to make sound decisions regarding potential investment opportunities in the long run. Based upon the findings of the research, strategies have been recommended regarding which markets and segments to target in order to ensure the safety of investments and continued profitability.

