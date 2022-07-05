Water Purifier Market Application Growth Potential, Application, Consumption and Revenue Report 2022-2030

The Global Water Purifiers Market has been segmented on the basis of value (in billion USD), type (Reverse Osmosis, Ultra Filtration, Ultra Violet, Others), end user (Residential, Commercial, Industrial), region (North, America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America), country (USA, Canada, France, Germany, China, Japan, India, KSA, UAE, Mexico, Brazil). During the period 2017-2022, the Global Flat Glass Market is projected to grow at CAGR 10.30% owing to the strong performance of markets in the Asia Pacific region.

As Western markets have become increasingly saturated with limited room for expansion, the Global Water Purifiers Industry will have to increasingly rely upon the developing markets in the Asia Pacific and Latin America as well as capitalize upon the growing demand for desalination in Middle Eastern countries to ensure long term sustainable growth.

A comprehensive report has been prepared on the Global Water Purifiers Market using extensive primary research (industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research to provide valuable insights into the Global Water Purifiers Market for the period 2012-2016 as well as projections depicting where the Global Water Purifiers Market is expected to stand in the forecast period 2017-2022.

Potable water is becoming increasingly scarce not only due to rising consumption by a growing population but also because the unchecked discharge of sewage and industrial waste into surface water, declining ground water levels due to overexploitation, poor maintenance of drainage systems resulting in wastage of water due to leaks and contamination of water due to rusting of pipes which has resulted in a sharp decline in the quality of water that is supplied through public networks.

As the quality of water continues to deteriorate, diseases such as diarrhea, cholera, dysentery etc have spread rapidly due to the consumption of contaminated water. In addition to making the water unfit for drinking and cooking, contamination of water limits its usefulness in irrigation, commercial activities and industrial operations adversely affecting economic productivity. As a result, residential households, commercial enterprises and industries are increasingly installing water purifiers to treat the contaminated water supply.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. Census Bureau reports the recovering of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for Water Purifier.

Several purifier types are available in the market which are capable of filtering the different impurities present in the water. RO purifiers which are becoming increasingly prominent in developing markets and the Middle East are capable of treating water with high salt and metal content making them ideal for treating highly contaminated water and sea water. UF purifiers are easy to use, use gravity instead of electricity to filter the water but are incapable of treating water that has a high total dissolved solids count. UV purifiers are fitted with a bulb that uses ultra violet radiation to halt the spread of illness causing microbes making it ideal for sanitation and sterilization purposes.

In addition to listing the prevailing and projected market conditions in prominent markets for water purifier demand in both the present and forecast periods respectively, factors that are driving the demand for water purifiers along with any potential challenges that may adversely impact water purifier sales have been mentioned to present a balanced assessment of the global water purifiers market. Emerging technologies and trends that are likely to impact the global water purifier industry in the future have been specified to enable investors to make sound decisions regarding potential investment opportunities in the long run. Based upon the findings of the research, strategies have been recommended regarding which markets and segments to target in order to ensure the safety of investments and continued profitability.

Scope of the Report

Global Water Purifiers Market, By Value

Water Purifiers Market Size and Growth

Analysis by Purifier Type- RO, UF, UV, Others

Analysis by End User- Residential, Commercial, Industrial

Regional Water Purifiers Market- North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America; By Value

Water Purifiers Market Size and Growth

Analysis by Purifier Type- RO, UF, UV, Others

Analysis by End User- Residential, Commercial, Industrial

Country Wise Water Purifiers Market- USA, Canada, France, Germany, China, Japan, India, KSA, UAE, Mexico, Brazil; By Value

Water Purifiers Market Size and Growth

Analysis by Purifier Type- RO, UF, UV, Others

Analysis by End User- Residential, Commercial, Industrial

Other Report Highlights

Market Dynamics Drivers and Constraints

Market Trends

Porter Five Forces Analysis

Product Life Cycle

Policy and Regulatory Landscape

Company Analysis Aquasana, Brita, Culligan, Veolia Water, BWT AG, Pentair Everpure, Ecowater Systems, 3M Purification CUNO, Eureka Forbes, Kent RO.

