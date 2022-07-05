Taiwan reports 35,914 local COVID cases, 103 deaths

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced 35,914 local COVID cases on Tuesday (July 5), a 55.8% increase from the previous day.

CECC Spokesperson Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) also confirmed 101 imported cases, bringing the country's total case count to 3,929,627. The 103 deaths reported brought the country's total COVID death toll to 7,128.

Local cases

The local cases include 16,967 males, 18,935 females, and 12 cases still under investigation, ranging in age from under 5 to their 90s. Taichung City reported the most cases with 4,970, followed by 4,930 in New Taipei City, 4,198 in Kaohsiung City, 3,164 in Tainan City, 3,122 in Taipei City, 3,117 in Taoyuan City, 2,353 in Changhua County, 1,537 in Pingtung County, 1,089 in Yunlin County, 976 in Miaoli County, 859 in Hsinchu County, 818 in Chiayi County, 812 in Yilan County, 790 in Nantou County, 636 in Hsinchu City, 614 in Hualien County, 567 in Chiayi City, 504 in Taitung County, 392 in Keelung City, 214 in Kinmen County, 209 in Penghu County, and 43 in Lienchiang County.

COVID deaths

The 103 deaths announced on Tuesday include 46 males and 57 females ranging in age from under 30 to their 90s. All of these individuals were classified as severe cases, 94 had a history of chronic disease, and 58 had not received their third dose of a COVID vaccine. Their dates of diagnosis ranged from April 29 to July 3 and dates of death from May 28 to July 3.

Imported cases

The 101 imported cases include 50 males and 51 females ranging in age from under 10 to their 80s. Between July 3-4, four arrived from the U.K.; three from Singapore; two from Thailand; and one each from the U.S., Australia, France, Belgium, Vietnam, Malaysia, Croatia, and the Netherlands. The countries of origin of 84 other cases are still being investigated.

COVID case statistics

Since the pandemic began, Taiwan has carried out 13,667,338 COVID tests, with 9,734,646 coming back negative. Of the 3,929,627 confirmed cases, 15,098 were imported, 3,914,475 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," three from a cargo pilot cluster, one is unresolved, and 14 are under investigation.

Up until now, 7,128 individuals have succumbed to the disease. Of the 7,113 deaths from local infections, 1,734 were in New Taipei City; 906 in Taipei City; 665 in Taichung City; 607 in Kaohsiung City; 565 in Taoyuan City; 480 in Tainan City; 374 in Changhua County; 291 in Pingtung County; 191 in Yunlin County; 187 in Nantou County; 174 in Keelung City; 153 in Yilan County; 141 in Miaoli County; 132 in Chiayi County; 114 each in Hualien County and Hsinchu County; 111 in Chiayi City; 89 in Taitung County; 67 in Hsinchu City, and nine each in Kinmen County and Penghu County. The 15 other deaths were imported cases.