Taiwan slams China for intervening in its diplomacy

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — China has never ruled Taiwan and only the elected government of Taiwan can represent the people in the international arena and interact with other countries, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) stressed on Monday (July 4).

John Deng (鄧振中), the Cabinet’s Office of Trade Negotiations chief negotiator, visited the U.K. from June 16-18, to discuss bilateral trade issues and prospects of joining the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), CNA reported. In response, China on Monday warned the U.K. about allowing Deng to visit.

“Taiwan is an inseparable part of China, it is not a country, which is universally recognized by the international community,” Politico cited a China foreign ministry spokesperson as saying.

MOFA Spokesperson Joanne Ou (歐江安) said the ministry is pleased to see Taiwan and the U.K. deepen substantive bilateral relations and economic and trade cooperation through high-level official visits.

Ou said that Taiwan is a sovereign and independent democratic country that is not subordinate to China. This is an objective decades-long fact recognized by the international community, she said.

The Chinese government has no right to speak for Taiwan, she said, adding that only the elected government of Taiwan can represent the nation’s 23.5 million people in international interactions with other countries and conduct economic and trade talks and negotiations, per CNA.

Ou emphasized that Taiwan and the U.K. and other like-minded countries share common interests and broad space for cooperation in the post-epidemic era on issues such as restructuring the global supply chain, strengthening democratic resilience, and countering the hybrid threat of authoritarian regimes. The Taiwan government will continue to strengthen bilateral exchanges through dialogues and cooperation based on the solid foundation of friendly Taiwan-U.K. relations, and it will continue to promote various positive activities to deepen the bilateral partnership and the well-being of the two peoples, she said.