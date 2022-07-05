Alexa
Taiwanese singer Miu Chu dies from breast cancer aged 40

She had been diagnosed with breast cancer in 2020, disappeared from public view in April

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/07/05 10:35
Miu Chu. (Facebook, Miu Chu photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese singer Miu Chu (朱俐靜) died on Monday (July 3) at the age of 40 from breast cancer.

At 7:31 p.m. on Monday, Chu's family issued a statement on her Facebook page announcing that the singer "left us peacefully on July 3." The family stated that it would announce the details of the memorial service soon.

The cause of Chu's death was breast cancer, which she had been battling for two years, according to ETtoday. Chu admitted in early 2021 that she had been diagnosed with cancer in 2020.

Miu Chu performs in 2010. (Wikimedia Commons photo)

When the singer revealed her cancer diagnosis, she said that she had been undergoing treatment and that her condition was stable. However, this year she disappeared from the public eye, with her last social media post being uploaded on April 23, when she informed her followers that April 21 was Acute Myeloid Leukemia Awareness Day.

In 2009, Chu shot to fame after becoming the overall champion of the Taiwanese reality TV talent show "Super Idol 3." She later went on to win many other awards and composed three albums.

Miu Chu at press conference for album "Seize the Day" on Jan. 5, 2021. (CNA photo)
