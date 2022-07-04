Online registration opens for Taiwan's government-sponsored hotel subsidy program

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — With the government-sponsored hotel subsidy program ready to go from July 15, the country’s Tourism Bureau on Monday afternoon (July 4) made available the online platform for individual travelers to register their ID's and view the more than 5,000 lodging facilities that have been registered to participate in the program.

Doling out hotel stay subsidies is part of the bureau’s NT$5.5 billion (US$187 million) tourism stimulus package to benefit travel agencies, hotels, and amusement parks.

The bureau said the registration can be made anytime prior to check-in. Individual tourists will be given a subsidy of NT$800 per room per night for staying at a lodging facility on weekdays (Sunday-Thursday) when checking in, and the subsidy will go up to NT$1,300 per night if certain qualifications are met.

As registration for participation in the program continues, the list of approved accommodation providers will grow longer and be constantly updated, the bureau added.

According to the bureau, the subsidy program is only available for Taiwan ID cardholders and will stop whenever the budget is used up. However, the bureau will make a public announcement to stop accepting subsidy applications two weeks before the budget is depleted.