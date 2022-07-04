Taipei’s Fu Lin Elementary School baseball team headed to Williamsport

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Fu Lin Elementary School baseball team from Taipei City was crowned 2022 Little League Baseball’s (LLB) Asia-Pacific Region champion on Monday (July 4), earning direct entry into the LLB World Series with a 1-0 victory over Korea.



The LLB Asia-Pacific Region Tournament was held in Hwaseung City, South Korea from June 29 – July 4. After falling to the home team 2-1 earlier in the tournament, Taiwan won three in a row over New Zealand, Guam, and the Philippines to set up a rematch with South Korea in the final on Monday.

Taiwan recorded only one hit in the first two innings, then in the third inning with two outs, Liao Kuan-shu (廖芫豎) hit a double towards center field, which gave Taiwan the winning run as they were assisted by South Korean outfield errors on the play, CNA reported.

Liao’s excellent performance as the starting pitcher was also instrumental in shutting down the opponent. He pitched six scoreless innings, giving up just two hits.

This is the first time Taiwan secured the right to represent the Asia-Pacific Region in the LLB World Series since 2015, per CNA.



(Fu Lin Elementary School baseball team photo)