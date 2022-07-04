Taiwan's TSMC and NSO push forward with music education program

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan National Symphony Orchestra (NSO) and TSMC Foundation have launched a music education program featuring prominent conductors hosting masterclasses.

Supported by TSMC Education and Culture Foundation, the NSO announced on Monday (July 4) that it will move forward with a music education program featuring the NSO’s former and current music director, Lu Shao-chia (呂紹嘉) and Jun Markl, and students from Taipei National University of the Arts (TNUA). Lu and Markl will, respectively, teach conducting and composing.

The program has been going on for a year and the masterclass hosted by award-winning violinist Ray Chen (陳銳) was a success. Therefore, Lu and Markl and members of the NSO seek further collaboration with university students to tap into Taiwan's reservoir of musical talent.

As a part of the program, Markl will lead the “one-minute composing class,” in which he challenges students to reveal emotion and inspire the audience within 60 seconds, instead of focusing on difficult techniques. The German conductor noted that this project may take time to achieve its potential, but he is committed to helping young Taiwanese talent.

Lu, meanwhile, has been a distinguished chair professor for two years at TNUA and is dedicated to inspiring his students’ interests in music rather than focusing on just grades. “It is crucial that students work with the NSO to see how the real world works.”