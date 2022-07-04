Tourism across Taiwan shows signs of revival during summer vacation

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Tourism across Taiwan is showing signs of revival during the peak summer travel season as Taiwan's COVID cases subside.

Hualien Hotel Association Chairperson Chang Chuan-han (張琄菡) said that the hotel booking rate for the first weekend of the summer vacation reached 80%, and the booking rate for the weekdays in July has achieved a better-than-expected 60% booking rate, CNA reported.

According to a press release issued by Taichung City’s Tourism and Travel Bureau, the city’s hotel booking rate for the month leading up to mid-July has doubled from the month before.

Numbers of visitors to 22 of the city’s 35 major attractions in June increased from May, with the Wuling National Forest Recreation Area, Daan Beach, and Lihpao Resort enjoying the biggest growth of between 41% and 73%.

In New Taipei City, the numbers of visitors to several popular attractions, including Wulai, Bitan, Shifen Waterfall, and Jiufen in the first weekend of July increased by 10 – 20% compared with the numbers in the weekends of June.

Meanwhile, the tourism industry is banking on the government-sponsored hotel subsidy program, which will take effect July 15, per CNA.