Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Culture

Taipei's Songshan Creative Park to stay open until 10pm this summer

Songshan Cultural and Creative Park to feature exhibitions, vendors, music, and art

  139
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/07/04 18:06
(SSCC images)

(SSCC images)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei's Songshan Cultural and Creative Park (SSCC) has extended its opening hours to 10 p.m. on a trial basis for much of the summer.

In a press release posted on Saturday (July 2), Taipei's Department of Cultural Affairs announced the cultural park's indoor hours had been extended from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, starting on June 24 and continuing until Sept. 11. The extended hours are timed to coincide with the center's Summer Festival.

Taipei's Songshan Creative Park to stay open until 10pm this summer
(SSCC image)

According to the department, the structures housing the SSCC were built as part of a tobacco factory in 1937. Ten years ago, the factory was converted into a center for cultural and creative exhibitions and performances.

In 2019, the government planned for the center to operate at night, and in 2020 trial runs of evening outdoor yoga and film screenings were well-received. However, due to the pandemic, plans to extend evening operating hours were shelved.

Taipei's Songshan Creative Park to stay open until 10pm this summer
(SSCC image)

The Department of Cultural Affairs pointed out that on June 24, evening hours kicked off as part of its Summer Festival. As part of this festival, every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, more than 500 participating artists, teachers, and vendors will provide themed exhibitions, music performances, art installations, food and drink, and other cultural activities.

According to the department, if evening hours run smoothly this summer, the late hours will become permanent next year. When the Taipei Dome opens, Songyan Avenue, which has been closed for 10 years due to construction on the dome, will be reopened to the public.

Taipei's Songshan Creative Park to stay open until 10pm this summer
(SSCC image)

Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) said that there are relatively few evening gathering areas in Taipei and the extended hours are an experiment. Ko said he hoped that once work on the Taipei Dome is completed, the entire Taipei Cultural and Sporting Complex will become a hub of activity for the city.

Taipei's Songshan Creative Park to stay open until 10pm this summer
(SSCC image)

Taipei's Songshan Creative Park to stay open until 10pm this summer
(SSCC image)
Songshan Cultural and Creative Park
Taipei Dome
nightlife
cultural events
art
music
exhibition
summer entertainment

RELATED ARTICLES

Taipei-based Tanya Chua wins big at Golden Melody Awards
Taipei-based Tanya Chua wins big at Golden Melody Awards
2022/07/03 09:00
Calligraphy-inspired art center in Taiwan grabs gold at real estate awards
Calligraphy-inspired art center in Taiwan grabs gold at real estate awards
2022/06/30 14:59
Taiwan zombie exhibition serves legendary 'Tea of Forgetfulness'
Taiwan zombie exhibition serves legendary 'Tea of Forgetfulness'
2022/06/28 17:45
Taoyuan International Art Award announces finalists
Taoyuan International Art Award announces finalists
2022/06/27 16:03
First day of Taiwan zombie show plagued by success
First day of Taiwan zombie show plagued by success
2022/06/25 19:40