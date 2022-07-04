Neglected Tropical Disease Treatment Market Report 2022 Emerging Trends, Growth Insights, and Key Strategies 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Neglected Tropical Disease Treatment Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.
Global Neglected Tropical Disease Treatment Market to reach USD 1.59 billion by 2027. Global Neglected Tropical Disease Treatment Market is valued approximately USD 1.11 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.5% over the forecast period 2021-2027.
Neglected Tropical Diseases are viral, parasitic and bacterial diseases that mainly affect the world’s poorest people in developing and under-developed world. It includes diseases such as dengue, rabies, leprosy, trachoma and Mycetoma, among others. The biggest driver for the Neglected Tropical Disease Treatment market are the efforts from the government of various nations as well as international bodies like World health organization and United Nations.
The rising population, increasing urbanization and increasing awareness for the tropical diseases too are giving boost to the Neglected Tropical Disease Treatment market. Neglected Tropical Diseases are formally recognized as targets for global action in Sustainable Development Goals 3 which is to ensure healthy lives and ensure well-being for all at all ages of United Nations. It calls to end the epidemics of tuberculosis, malaria and neglected tropical diseases and combat hepatitis, water-borne diseases and other communicable diseases by 2030. In 2017, New donor commitment of over US$ 1 billion was pledged to WHO for eradication of new tropical diseases. Dengue control and surveillance systems has already been established in five of the six WHO regions till 2020. The issues such as lack of availability of treatment in under developed countries and logistics gap in medical help may act as a restraint for its growth. However, increasing global effort to combat the disease with the cooperation of manpower and monetary fund acts as an opportunity for Neglected Tropical Disease Treatment Market in subsequent decade.
Key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World are analyzed to provide a holistic picture of Neglected Tropical Disease Treatment Market. Due to availability of large number of populations suffering from NTDs as well as growing governmental action to eradicate the same, Asia-Pacific has emerged as the significant region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, Latin America is expected to exhibit highest growth rate for the forecast period 2021-2027 owing to the growing awareness for the treatment of tropical diseases and increasing population suffering from neglected tropical diseases.
Major market player included in this report are:
F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
Bayer AG
GlaxoSmithKline plc
Novartis AG
Pfizer, Inc.
Eisai Co., Ltd.
Sanofi
Astellas Pharma
Gilead Sciences
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Treatment:
Dengue
Rabies
Trachoma
Buruli Ulcer
Yaws
Leprosy
Chagas Disease
Human African trypanosomiasis
Leishmaniases
Soil-transmitted helminthiases
Others
By Product Type:
Drugs
Vaccine
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2018, 2019
Base year – 2020
Forecast period – 2021 to 2027
Target Audience of the Global Neglected Tropical Disease Treatment Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
Table of Contents:
- Market Overview
- Market Definition and Scope
- Market Dynamics
- Market Industry Analysis
- Market, Regional Analysis
- Analysis of Leading Companies
- Competitive Intelligence
- Research Process
- Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types
