Neglected Tropical Disease Treatment Market Report 2022 Emerging Trends, Growth Insights, and Key Strategies 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Neglected Tropical Disease Treatment Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

Global Neglected Tropical Disease Treatment Market to reach USD 1.59 billion by 2027. Global Neglected Tropical Disease Treatment Market is valued approximately USD 1.11 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.5% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Neglected Tropical Diseases are viral, parasitic and bacterial diseases that mainly affect the world’s poorest people in developing and under-developed world. It includes diseases such as dengue, rabies, leprosy, trachoma and Mycetoma, among others. The biggest driver for the Neglected Tropical Disease Treatment market are the efforts from the government of various nations as well as international bodies like World health organization and United Nations.

The rising population, increasing urbanization and increasing awareness for the tropical diseases too are giving boost to the Neglected Tropical Disease Treatment market. Neglected Tropical Diseases are formally recognized as targets for global action in Sustainable Development Goals 3 which is to ensure healthy lives and ensure well-being for all at all ages of United Nations. It calls to end the epidemics of tuberculosis, malaria and neglected tropical diseases and combat hepatitis, water-borne diseases and other communicable diseases by 2030. In 2017, New donor commitment of over US$ 1 billion was pledged to WHO for eradication of new tropical diseases. Dengue control and surveillance systems has already been established in five of the six WHO regions till 2020. The issues such as lack of availability of treatment in under developed countries and logistics gap in medical help may act as a restraint for its growth. However, increasing global effort to combat the disease with the cooperation of manpower and monetary fund acts as an opportunity for Neglected Tropical Disease Treatment Market in subsequent decade.

Key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World are analyzed to provide a holistic picture of Neglected Tropical Disease Treatment Market. Due to availability of large number of populations suffering from NTDs as well as growing governmental action to eradicate the same, Asia-Pacific has emerged as the significant region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, Latin America is expected to exhibit highest growth rate for the forecast period 2021-2027 owing to the growing awareness for the treatment of tropical diseases and increasing population suffering from neglected tropical diseases.

Major market player included in this report are:

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Bayer AG

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Novartis AG

Pfizer, Inc.

Eisai Co., Ltd.

Sanofi

Astellas Pharma

Gilead Sciences

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Treatment:

Dengue

Rabies

Trachoma

Buruli Ulcer

Yaws

Leprosy

Chagas Disease

Human African trypanosomiasis

Leishmaniases

Soil-transmitted helminthiases

Others

By Product Type:

Drugs

Vaccine

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019

Base year – 2020

Forecast period – 2021 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Neglected Tropical Disease Treatment Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

