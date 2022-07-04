Bioengineered Food Market 2022 Key Business Strategies, Share, Challenges, Opportunities and Forecast 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Bioengineered Food Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

Global Bioengineered Food Market to reach USD 57.28 billion by 2027. Global Bioengineered Food Market is valued approximately USD 33.73 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.86 % over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Food containing genetic material that has been changed in a laboratory using ways that could not be produced through normal breeding or discovered in nature. Biotechnology is the use of live creatures to create goods with improved characteristics, which includes the application of genetic modification.

The growing demand for fresh and innovative food products with distinct flavours, textures, and high nutritional value is driving the worldwide bioengineered food market’s expansion. The growing population, as well as urbanization, pollution, and consumers’ hectic lives, are driving the need for functional food items. The consumer preference for nutritionally dense functional foods is driving the demand for bioengineered foods across the forecasted period. For instance: According to the United States Department of Agriculture, bioengineered maize accounted for 32% of total worldwide maize production in 2017. Furthermore, bioengineered cotton accounted for 80 percent of all worldwide cotton output in 2017. However, cancer development is one of the negative health implications and presence of chemical in the bioengineered food hampers the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027. Also, the reduced usage of pesticides, excellent nutritional content, long shelf life, and low cost is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Bioengineered Food market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the significant region across the world in terms of market share attributing to the high bioengineered food consumption, high knowledge of the components used in food and beverage goods, and demand for functional and healthful food goods. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2027. Factors such as rising disposable income, huge market base for food and beverage goods, consumer knowledge of bioengineered foods, and adoption of a healthy lifestyle would create lucrative growth prospects for the Bioengineered Food market across Asia-Pacific region.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type:

Vegetables

Fruits

Crops

Others

By End Use:

Food and Beverage

Personal care and cosmetics

Pharmaceutical

Animal feed

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019

Base year – 2020

Forecast period – 2021 to 2027

