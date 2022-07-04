Diabetic Food Market 2022 Industry Growth, Gross Margins, Application, Opportunity and Forecast 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Diabetic Food Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

Global Diabetic Food Market to reach USD 16.24 billion by 2027. Global Diabetic Food Market is valued approximately USD 11.09 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.6 % over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Diabetic food items are dietary foods that are low in sugar and carbohydrate content and assist to manage blood sugar levels. Low-calorie sweeteners and diet beverages using low-calorie sweeteners such as lactitol, aspartame, and sorbitol are also included in diabetic meals. The increasing usage of diabetic food items in the manufacturing of medical food and insulin to combat diabetes occurrences and obesity throughout the world is expected to boost market growth.

The increasing prevalence of diabetes throughout the world is a major factor driving the growth of the diabetic food products market. The global ageing population, which is predisposed to diabetes, is predicted to increase the market growth of diabetic dietary items. According to the International Diabetes Federation, roughly 463 million individuals (20-79 years) had diabetes in 2019; by 2045, this figure is expected to climb to 700 million globally. Furthermore, one in every five adults over the age of 65 has diabetes. According to the World Health Organization, the share of the world’s population over 60 years old will nearly double from 12 percent to 22 percent between 2015 and 2050. By 2050, 80 percent of the world’s elderly would live in low- and middle-income nations. However, the high cost of diabetic food as a result of the use of low-calorie sweeteners and other healthful components rises and lack of awareness about the health advantages of diabetic food hinders the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027. Also, the growing demand for nutritional drinks among diabetes patients, as well as manufacturers’ increased emphasis on building new R&D facilities to enhance their market presence is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period.

The global Diabetic Food market is segmented into main regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the most dominating region across the world in terms of market share attributing to the Increasing health complications as a result of high blood glucose levels, an ageing population, and obesity. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also expected to show the fastest growth over the forecast period 2021-2027. Factors such rapid globalization, rising population, rising disposable income among consumers, and rapid expansion in the dairy and confectionary sectors would create lucrative growth prospects for the Diabetic Food market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Newtrition Plus Health and Wellness Pvt. Ltd

Nestle S.A.

Unilever Plc.

PepsiCo Inc.

Cadbury Plc.

The Coca-Cola Company

Kellogg, Company

Fifty 50 Foods, Inc.

Mars Inc.

Herboveda India

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application:

Dietary beverages

Ice cream and jellies

Dairy products

Confectionery

Baked products

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019

Base year – 2020

Forecast period – 2021 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Diabetic Food Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

