Grapefruit Market 2022 Industry Revenue, Growth Statistics and Forecast 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Grapefruit Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

Global Grapefruit Market to reach USD 10.97 billion by 2027. Global Grapefruit Market is valued approximately USD 8.48 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 3.75 % over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Grapefruit is a citrus fruit that has a sour to semi-sweet flavour. It is a citrus hybrid, the consequence of an unintentional cross between two citrus species, pomelo and sweet orange. Grapefruit has a water content of 92 percent, making it one of the fruits with the greatest water content. The grapefruit market is being fueled primarily by rising consumer awareness of the many health advantages associated with grapefruit intake.

Increased demand for grapefruit from end-use sectors such as food and beverages, among others, is likely to drive grapefruit market growth over the projected period. Furthermore, rising health consciousness and consumer expenditure are likely to drive market expansion. For example, according to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), healthcare expenditures in the United States grew by 4.6 percent in 2018 compared to 2017. According to The Institute of Food Technologists, In February 2020, global sales of naturally healthy foods surpassed $259 billion. However, Grapefruit consumption is subject to strict government regulatory rules, and grapefruit might create health problems when used with some cholesterol-lowering medicines hamper the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027. Also, leading companies are focused on new product releases including grapefruit extracts and the growing use of grapefruit in the production of nutraceuticals is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Grapefruit market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing consumption of healthy food and beverages, adoption of healthy lifestyle and rapid urbanization. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also expected to exhibit fast growth over the forecast period 2021-2027. Factors such as rising disposable income, growing food & beverages industry, changing lifestyle and shift towards natural and healthy products would create lucrative growth prospects for the Grapefruit market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Mountain Rose Herbs

Bontoux SAS

Citrus and Allied Essences Ltd.

doTERRA International, LLC

Eckes Granini Group

Hyatt Fruit Company

IMG Citrus

Lionel Hitchen Limited

Symrise AG

Young Living Essential Oils

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Variety:

Red/ Pink

White

By Consumption:

Direct Intake

Grapefruit Oil Processing

Grapefruit Juice Production

Grapefruit Extracts Production

Others

By Distribution Channel:

Business to Business

Business to Consumers

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019

Base year – 2020

Forecast period – 2021 to 2027

