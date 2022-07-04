Myopia & Presbyopia Treatment Market 2022 Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Regional Demand 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Myopia & Presbyopia Treatment Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

Global Myopia & Presbyopia Treatment Market to reach USD 3.14 billion by 2027. Global Myopia & Presbyopia Treatment Market is valued approximately USD 2.68 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 2.29% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Presbyopia refers to the loss of the eye’s ability to change its focus to see objects that are near. It usually starts to appear around age 40 and gets progressively worse as one gets older. Myopia is a disorder in which close objects appear clearly, but far ones don’t. With increasing incidences of eye related disorders along with increasing insurance coverage has increased the demand for treatment of myopia and presbyopia.

Many eye conditions, such as refractive error and diabetic retinopathy, affect adults of working age. Therefore, increasing geriatric population is also bound to propel the market for Myopia & Presbyopia treatment. Above mentioned reasons, coupled with the rising attention for LASIK surgery to remove spectacles in younger demography, are driving the Myopia & Presbyopia Treatment market. According to World Health Organization’s Vision report 2019, estimated 2.2 billion people have a vision impairment globally. Also, in 1 billion of these cases, vision impairment could have been prevented or has yet to be diagnosed. Out of 2.2 billion people, presbyopia affects 1.8 billion, (including both addressed and unaddressed presbyopia), and myopia or hypermetropia affects 123.7 million. Cataract affects 65.2 million and 6.9 million people are affected by glaucoma worldwide. This figure also takes includes 188.5 million people with mild vision impairment in which the causes could not be ascertained. The high cost of LASIK surgeries and other eye related treatment for myopia and presbyopia is the primary barrier to accessing eye care, particularly in low- and middle-income countries The issue may act as a restraint for its growth. However, increasing technological advancements in the non-intrusive eye surgery acts as an opportunity for Myopia & Presbyopia Treatment Market in subsequent decade.

Key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World are analysed to provide a holistic picture of Myopia & Presbyopia Treatment Market. Due to easy accessibility and availability of eye care as well as higher per capita income, North America has emerged as the significant region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit highest growth rate for the forecast period 2021-2027 owing to the growing awareness for eye treatment. Rising disposable income and geriatric population will also boost growth in this region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Zeimer Ophthalmic Systems AG

NIDEK CO. LTD.

Johnson & Johnson Vision

ZEISS International

ALCON VISION LLC

Bausch & Lomb Incorporated

Haag-Streit UK

Topcon Corporation

Essilor Ltd.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Myopia Treatment Type:

Corrective

Surgical

Drugs

By Presbyopia Treatment Type:

Prescription Lenses

Contact Lenses

Intraocular Lenses

Refractive Surgery

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019

Base year – 2020

Forecast period – 2021 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Myopia & Presbyopia Treatment Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

Factors Influencing

