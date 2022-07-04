Insect Repellent Active Ingredients Market 2022 Business Overview, and SWOT Analysis till 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Insect Repellent Active Ingredients Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

Global Insect Repellent Active Ingredients Market to reach USD 1.48 billion by 2027.Global Insect Repellent Active Ingredients Market is valued approximately at USD 0.81 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Insect repellents show promise in eradicating COVID-19 infections from surfaces. A group of scientists from the UK’s Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (DSTL) has come to prominence for revealing early study findings that indicate insect repellents can kill the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Because customers are worried about their health and the environment, insect repellent producers are taking advantage of this chance to ensure stable supply chains in retail outlets for convenient product availability. Furthermore, during the forecast period, the increased danger of illnesses such as dengue fever, malaria, chikungunya, Zika virus, and yellow fever is likely to raise demand for insect repellents. Some of the primary causes driving up demand for insect repellents throughout the world include government programmes for disease prevention, greater health awareness among people, and the inexpensive price of these products. For instance, the Indian government launched the National Strategic Plan for Malaria Elimination, for the years 2017 to 2022. Furthermore, the development of numerous initiatives such as Swacch Bharat Abhiyaan, a cleanliness campaign by the Indian government, has ingrained in people a sense of hygiene and cleanliness, which has boosted the market growth in the region. However, high interminable time for active ingredients and product approval may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

Geographically, North American region dominated the worldwide insect repellent active ingredients market. This is due to an increase in insect infestation, which has risen in tandem with population growth, fast urbanization, and changing weather patterns. As a result, the demand for insect repellent products and services in the North American region has risen. In addition, consumer awareness about health and hygiene concerns has grown, resulting in increasing demand for insect repellent products in North American countries such as Canada and Mexico.

Major market player included in this report are:

S C Johnson & Sons Inc.

BASF SE

MERCK Group

Godrej Group

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

BUGG Products LLC

Dabur

Henkel AG & Co KGaA

PT Herlina Indah

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

DEET

Picaridin/Icaridin

EBAPP/IR3535

P-methane 3,8-DIOL (PMD)

DEPA

Others type

By Concentration:

Less than 10%

10%-50%

More than 50%

By Insects type:

Mosquitoes

Ticks

Bugs

Flies

Other insect types

By End Application:

Pump spray

Gel

Wet wipes

Aerosols

Cream and lotions

Other end applications

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019

Base year – 2020

Forecast period – 2021 to 2027.

Target Audience of the Global Insect Repellent Active Ingredients Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

Factors Influencing

The global market is forecast to witness a rapid growth, owing to increasing demand for technological advancements from end-users. Moreover, increasing investments in research and development activities, launches, partnerships, and other strategic initiatives will benefit the market. Furthermore, the growing focus of authorities towards increasing urbanization and industrialization is forecast to drive the market growth.

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

