Battery Power Tools Market Trend 2022 Industry Overview, Growth Factor and Statistics Research Report 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Battery Power Tools Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

Global Battery power tools market to reach USD 40.4 billion by 2027.Global Battery power tools market is valued at approximately USD 29.5 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.6 % over the forecast period 2021-2027.

The global battery power tools market has exploded due to increased adoption of battery power tools in the automotive, construction, and manufacturing industries. Furthermore, professional, and private users have increased their use of battery power tools as a result of training. Also, the availability of low-cost, energy-efficient battery power tools has increased consumer demand for power tools used in do-it-yourself (DIY) projects.

DIY consumers can get training and user guidance from platforms such as YouTube and OEM websites, which also provides after-sales support. In addition, the development of brushless battery power tools that utilize magnets for their basic function reduces the equipments’ maintenance costs, resulting in an increase in sales of brushless battery power tools. These reasons are propelling the battery power tools market forward. To provide better products and services to clients in the battery power tools market, key businesses have implemented tactics such as business expansion, collaboration, acquisition, and product introduction. For instance,

In April 2019: Bosch released the GBH18V-26D 18V EC Brushless 1 In. SDS-plus Bulldog Rotary Hammer with CORE18V battery. The GBH18V-26D rotary hammer weighs 5.8 lbs (tool only) and offers 1.9 ft-lbs of impact energy for improved impact-to-weight ratio and increased performance in concrete drilling and chipping.

In March 2020: Makita released a new cordless string trimmer, the 18V X2 LXT (36V) (XRU18). The XRU18 is suitable for professional landscapers to use for aggressive tasks such as cutting bushes and tall weeds, as it has the power of a 30cc gas string trimmer.

However, fluctuations in raw material prices may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The regional analysis of the global Battery power tools market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World (ROW). North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share due to increase in construction activities and increase in demand of power tools in the region. Whereas Asia Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027 as countries such as China and India are witnessing rising demand for power tools.

Major market player included in this report are:

Bosch Ltd.

Hitachi, Ltd.

Makita Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

RYOBI LIMITED

Samsung SDI Co Ltd

Sony Corp

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.

Apex Tool Group

Ingersoll-Rand

By Technology Type:

By Technology Type:

Lithium-Ion

Nickel-Cadmium

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018,2019

Base year – 2020

Forecast period – 2021 to 2027.

Target Audience of the Global Battery power tools market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

Factors Influencing

The global market is forecast to witness a rapid growth, owing to increasing demand for technological advancements from end-users. Moreover, increasing investments in research and development activities, launches, partnerships, and other strategic initiatives will benefit the market. Furthermore, the growing focus of authorities towards increasing urbanization and industrialization is forecast to drive the market growth.

