Connected Agriculture Market to Witness Heightened Revenue Growth During the Forecast Period 2022-2030 | (CAGR) of 15.1%

The global connected agriculture market presents a research report analyzing market growth. To forecast market growth, specialists employ a variety of methodologies and analytical approaches, including S.W.O.T. (analysis methods), P.E.S.T.E.L. analysis, and regression analysis. The Connected Agriculture study also looks at the various regulations and policies that the firm has implemented. This report discusses the industry in terms of research technology and precise prospective utilization, innovation, and future advancements in the Connected Agriculture Market.

The global connected agriculture market size was US$ 2.5 billion in 2021. The global connected agriculture market is forecast to grow to US$ 9.1 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

The use of modern technical solutions and services for the improvement, efficient management, and control of pre-production, in-production, and post-production farming activities is referred to as connected agriculture. Connected agriculture encompasses various factors such as data detection, data communications, and data storage.

Factors Influencing the Market

Connected agriculture technology provides farmers with the necessary skills and insights about various techniques for increasing farm productivity, seed and fertilizer use, etc. Moreover, it allows farmers to have real-time information about weather and other topics. Thus, such benefits of connected agriculture will primarily drive the growth of the market during the study period.

The rising global population is leading the demand for food products. Thus, it will surge the demand to increase food production, which will bring lucrative opportunities for the global connected agriculture market during the study period. Apart from that, connected farming solutions enable the farm to use resources like water and seed efficiently and increase agricultural returns. It also reduces the work burden on the farmers, which is likely to boost the growth of the global connected agriculture market during the forecast period.

The high capital investment required for connected agriculture may restrict the growth of the market. On the contrary, growing technological advancements will open doors of opportunities for the global connected agriculture market during the study period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

COVID-19 has highlighted the vulnerabilities of low- and middle-income countries’ agricultural and food systems (LMICs). Income declines and food supply disruptions exacerbate extreme poverty and pose a threat to food security, forcing farmers to make difficult decisions.

According to the World Bank’s COVID-19 Household Monitoring Dashboard, 76% of households with farm income in Ghana saw their income decline in the previous year as of April 2021. In the Philippines, that figure has risen to 80%. However, connected agriculture has helped various farmers enhance their yield. Thus, the demand for connected agriculture is likely to increase in the coming years.

Regional Analysis

North America will hold the highest share in the global connected agriculture market, majorly due to the rising adoption of the technology among smallholder farmers. Moreover, the farms in the region are well-equipped with agricultural equipment, which will contribute to the growth of the market. Furthermore, rising investments in connected agriculture and cloud-based solutions will also benefit this regional connected agriculture market during the study period.

Competitors in the Market

• SAP SE

• IBM (US)

• Microsoft (US)

• AT&T (US)

• Deere & Company (US)

• Accenture (Ireland)

• Cisco (US)

• Oracle (US)

• Iteris (US)

• Trimble (US)

• SMAG (France)

• SatSure (UK)

• Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global connected agriculture market segmentation focuses on Component, Application, and Region.

By Component

• Solution

• Network Management

• Agriculture Asset Management

• Supervisory Control

• Service

By Application

• Smart Logistics

• Smart Irrigation

• Farming Planning and Management

By Regional Outlook

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

What are the key findings of the report?

•This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

•The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

•This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

