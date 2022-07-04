Urban Farming Market top and key players current and future demand for 2022-2030

United State- Report Ocean (150+ country’s markets analyzed, function on 1,00000+ published and forthcoming reports every year.] presents a research report and top winning strategies for the Urban Farming Market. Best subject matter experts, researchers, and market research professionals organized this report in order to ensure that the information in it is compiled from the most authentic sources and that the forecast is of the highest accuracy. To forecast market growth, specialists employ a variety of methodologies and analytical approaches, including S.W.O.T. (analysis methods), P.E.S.T.E.L. analysis, and regression analysis. The Urban Farming study also looks at the various regulations and policies that the firm has implemented. This report discusses the industry in terms of research technology and precise prospective utilization, innovation, and future advancements in the Urban Farming Market.

The global urban farming market size was US$ 137.5 billion in 2021. The global urban farming market is forecast to grow to US$ 281.9 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol962

Factors Influencing the Market

Urban agriculture is the processing and distribution of food in and around cities as an indoor and outdoor crop for local residents. Globally increasing urbanization is primarily driving the demand for urban farming. In addition, urban farming is gaining popularity due to lower transportation costs and fresh nutritious products available at feasible prices.

The rapidly declining prices of light-emitting diodes (LEDs), which are available at significantly affordable enough to reduce farmers’ overall costs, will also contribute to the growth of the global urban farming market.

Rising demand for local food, combined with the increasing awareness about health and nutrition, food safety, and transparency, will offer ample growth opportunities for the global urban farming market.

The growing global population and declining range of lands available for farming practices will also hamper the growth of the global urban farming market during the study period.

Lack of technological knowledge may limit the growth of the urban farming market during the study period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Urban farming practices increased due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Due to the pandemic, the demand for grocery and food shopping decreased in order to prevent the further spread of the virus. In addition, the shortage of laborers and food crisis surged the demand for urban farming even more, which had been beneficial for the overall market. Moreover, the focus of urban agriculture has majorly been on high-value (nutrient) vegetables, with the aim to boost the immune system. Thus, such factors have contributed to the growth of the global urban farming market.

Get a Sample PDF copy of the report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol962

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific urban farming market is forecast to emerge as the largest market in terms of region. The growth of this region is attributable to many factors, including the rapidly growing rate of the population. In addition, shortening the range of lands for farming practices is also upsurging the demand for alternative practices. Thus, the urban farming market is forecast to witness lucrative growth opportunities during the study period. The region is also investing highly in this sector in order to cater to the demands of the population. Sustenir (Singapore), an agritech manufacturer, unveiled its 30,000 square foot vertical hydroponic farm in Hong Kong. Moreover, the adoption of agricultural equipment like steering systems, guided systems, sensors, display devices, etc., is also growing in this region, which will contribute to the growth of the Asia-Pacific urban farming market during the study period.

Competitors in the Market

• Signify

• Osram

• Freight Farms

• AeroFarms

• Sky Greens

• Spread Co., Ltd.

• Plenty

• Valoya

• Everlight Electronics Co., Ltd.

• Heliospectra

• Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global urban farming market segmentation focuses on Growing Medium, Component, and Region.

By Growing Medium

• Hydroponics

• Aeroponics

• Aquaponics

By Component

• Irrigation Component

• Lighting

• Sensor

• Climate Control

• Building Material

• Others

Download Sample Report, SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report):-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol962

By Regional Outlook

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

What are the key findings of the report?

•This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

•The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

•This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol962

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/