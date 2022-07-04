Seed Treatment Market 2022: Trends, Business Growth And Major Driving Factors 2030

United State- Report Ocean (150+ country’s markets analyzed, function on 1,00000+ published and forthcoming reports every year.] presents a research report and top winning strategies for the Seed Treatment Market. Best subject matter experts, researchers, and market research professionals organized this report in order to ensure that the information in it is compiled from the most authentic sources and that the forecast is of the highest accuracy. To forecast market growth, specialists employ a variety of methodologies and analytical approaches, including S.W.O.T. (analysis methods), P.E.S.T.E.L. analysis, and regression analysis. The Seed Treatment study also looks at the various regulations and policies that the firm has implemented. This report discusses the industry in terms of research technology and precise prospective utilization, innovation, and future advancements in the Seed Treatment Market.

The global seed treatment market size was US$ 5.9 billion in 2021. The global seed treatment market is forecast to grow to US$ 17.1 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

The method of seed treatment includes various types of biological, physical, and chemical agents in order to enhance crop health. The process helps in efficiently managing pathogens and diseases transmitted by soil and crop and increases crop production. The process also decreases germination time and improves efficiency overall.

Factors Influencing the Market

In terms of seed coating product growth, the seed treatment market has been extremely successful, and the early planting process has achieved new heights in the last few years. These seed treatment products now not only aim to protect crops but also to increase crop yields. Thus, such factors are expected to contribute to the growth of the global seed treatment market during the study period.

The primary role of initial seed treatment was to control certain soil pathogens that affect seed production. Furthermore, advances in the treatment of seeds with a wide range of insect, diseases, and nematode pests use a combination of insecticides and fungicides. Thus, it will drive the seed treatment market forward.

Product innovations and recent developments will also benefit the seed treatment market during the study period. Furthermore, seed processing product manufacturers create novel combinations of these products, which can be highly valuable both qualitatively and quantitatively for crop production. Reduced shelf life as a result of a seed treatment may restrict the growth of the global market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 outbreak restricted the research and development activities, which ultimately hampered the growth of the global seed treatment market. In addition to that, a halt in manufacturing activities and a reduction in consumer demand also impacted the global seed treatment market throughout the pandemic period.

Regional Analysis

The global seed treatment market will record the highest growth rate in North America due to high awareness of the benefits of such advanced methods. In addition to that, an increasing range of agriculture practices, combined with the growing range of innovations, will fuel the growth of the global seed treatment market during the study period. Due to the rapidly growing population, the Asia-Pacific market for seed treatment will record a substantial growth rate. It is owing to the rising demand for crop production and steadily increasing awareness of the advanced technologies.

Competitors in the Market

• Nufarm

• BASF SE

• Bayer AG

• Novozymes A/S

• Syngenta AG

• Corteva Agriscience

• FMC Corporation

• Adama Ltd

• Croda International

• UPL Ltd

• Germains Seed Technology

• Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global seed treatment market segmentation focuses on Application, Function, Crop Type, Application Technique, and Region.

Application

• Chemical

• Non-chemical/biological

Function

• Seed protection

• Seed Enhancement

• Other Functions

Crop Type

• Grains and Cereals

• Oilseeds

• Vegetables

• Other Crop Types

Application Technique

• Seed Coating

• Seed Pelleting

• Seed Dressing

• Other Application Techniques

By Regional Outlook

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

What are the key findings of the report?

•This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

•The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

•This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

