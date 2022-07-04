Plant-Based Protein Market | Top Factors Responsible for the Rapid Growth in the Coming Years 2030

United State- Report Ocean (150+ country’s markets analyzed, function on 1,00000+ published and forthcoming reports every year.] presents a research report and top winning strategies for the Plant-Based Protein Market. Best subject matter experts, researchers, and market research professionals organized this report in order to ensure that the information in it is compiled from the most authentic sources and that the forecast is of the highest accuracy. To forecast market growth, specialists employ a variety of methodologies and analytical approaches, including S.W.O.T. (analysis methods), P.E.S.T.E.L. analysis, and regression analysis. The Plant-Based Protein study also looks at the various regulations and policies that the firm has implemented. This report discusses the industry in terms of research technology and precise prospective utilization, innovation, and future advancements in the Plant-Based Protein Market.

The global plant-based protein market size was US$ 5.9 billion in 2021. The global plant-based protein market is forecast to grow to US$ 9.1 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1% during the study period from 2022 to 2030.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol957

Factors Influencing the Market

The fact that protein is highly essential for our bodies’ development, maintenance, and repair is primarily driving the growth of the global plant-based protein market. Moreover, plant-based protein is derived from pulses, tofu, seitan, nuts, soya, beans, some grains, etc., which will also benefit the plant-based protein market during the study period.

Plant-based meat substitutes have been described as nutritious protein sources that offer several health benefits when compared to meat. Furthermore, there is a growing emphasis on reducing meat product consumption as a result of the high cost and limited supply of animal proteins in many countries. Thus, all of these factors will drive the demand for plant-based protein in the coming years.

The rising demand for plant-based protein from a variety of end-user industries is a major factor driving market growth. Plant-based proteins are extremely important on a global scale, and there is considerable interest in their ability to meet the increasing demand for protein from non-meat sources. Moreover, innovations like plant-based meat substitutes that look and taste like real meat will also contribute to the growth of the global plant-based protein market during the forecast period.

On the contrary, rising cases of health consequences and allergies associated with the consumption of plant-based protein may limit the growth of the market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The global plant-based protein market has witnessed potential growth opportunities in the last two years due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Health consciousness among people increased due to the wake of the pandemic. Moreover, protein intake became necessary to fight the virus, which led to a rise in the demand for plant-based protein.

Get a Sample PDF copy of the report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol957

Regional Analysis

The global plant-based protein market is forecast to experience the highest growth rate in North America, owing to the rising awareness about the necessity of protein in the body. Furthermore, the demand for plant protein rapidly increasing because of changing lifestyles, improper diet habits, and increased R&D to produce new types of plant-protein products. Thus, it will fuel the demand for plant-based protein in the coming years. The market may also witness potential growth opportunities due to the surging demand for processed and low-cholesterol foods.

The Asia-Pacific plant-based protein market is forecast to witness several growth opportunities due to the large population of the region. Furthermore, the increasing prevalence of diseases associated with protein deficiency will also contribute to the growth of this regional market during the study period.

Competitors in the Market

• Glanbia

• Puris

• Cosucra Group

• Batory Foods

• DSM

• ADM

• DuPont

• Kerry Group

• Cargill

• Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global plant-based protein market segmentation focuses on Form, Source, Distribution Channel, and Region.

By Form

• Dry

• Liquid

By Source

• Soy

• Wheat

• Pea

• Other

By Distribution Channel

• Convenience stores

• Pharmacies

• Hypermarkets & supermarkets

• E-commerce platforms

• Other

Download Sample Report, SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report):-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol957

By Regional Outlook

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

What are the key findings of the report?

•This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

•The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

•This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol957

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/