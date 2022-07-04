Liquid Ring Vacuum Pumps Market is expected to witness Incredible Growth during 2022-2030

United State- Report Ocean (150+ country’s markets analyzed, function on 1,00000+ published and forthcoming reports every year.] presents a research report and top winning strategies for the Liquid Ring Vacuum Pumps Market. Best subject matter experts, researchers, and market research professionals organized this report in order to ensure that the information in it is compiled from the most authentic sources and that the forecast is of the highest accuracy. To forecast market growth, specialists employ a variety of methodologies and analytical approaches, including S.W.O.T. (analysis methods), P.E.S.T.E.L. analysis, and regression analysis. The Liquid Ring Vacuum Pumps study also looks at the various regulations and policies that the firm has implemented. This report discusses the industry in terms of research technology and precise prospective utilization, innovation, and future advancements in the Liquid Ring Vacuum Pumps Market.

The global liquid ring vacuum pumps market size was US$ 1.90 billion in 2021. The global liquid ring vacuum pumps market size is forecast to reach US$ 3.10 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

There are many applications for liquid ring vacuum pumps and compressors across most chemical process industries, particularly those requiring solvent recovery, vacuum filtration, and vapor recovery. In addition, specialized applications such as chlorine or hydrogen compression, vinyl chloride monomer recovery, etc., require vacuum pumps, and liquid ring vacuum pumps are the best option. Liquid ring vacuum pumps are rotating positive displacement machines used in many industrial fields, including chemical, electrical power, environmental, food & beverage processing, mining, oil & gas, pharmaceuticals, pulp & paper, and textiles. A liquid ring vacuum pump’s simple operation and lack of contacting parts make it a safe and reliable choice for handling dirty and potentially hazardous gas streams.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

Over the forecast period, factors such as an increasing application in the chemical industry, rising demand from a wide range of industries, and low maintenance and operation costs are driving the global market growth.

There is a growing demand for eco-friendly compressors due to rising emission levels and increased fuel use in compressed air systems. Materials used for these pumps allow them to withstand volatile gases and vapors without compromising their performance. Gases in the cavity of the pump compress at the same temperature so the pump can handle explosive gases safely. Thus, these factors are forecast to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the liquid ring vacuum pumps market.

The majority of industrialized nations have imposed strict rules and regulations that must adhere to when using compressors, slowing the global market growth.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

Following the COVID-19 outbreak, demand for petroleum and petroleum products from the major end-users of liquid ring vacuum pumps declined substantially. In response to a decline in demand and an unexpected decline in supply, crude oil prices dropped, which had a corresponding effect on refined petroleum products. Also, for the years 2020 and 2021, the global petroleum demand decreased compared to 2019. In turn, this has affected the growth of the liquid ring vacuum pumps market in the oil & gas industry.

Regional Insights

North America accounted for the largest share in 2021. As a result of continuous expansion in oil-producing countries such as the Middle East and North America, this increase can attribute to the oil and gas industry. The region’s water and wastewater treatment plants increasingly rely on liquid ring vacuum pumps.

Asia Pacific is forecast to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period. Raw materials and labor are easily available at low rates, enticing investors to build production facilities in the region. As a result of low production costs and local government support, industrial activity increases in this area. In addition, increasing investments in research & development are driving the liquid ring vacuum pumps market in the Asia Pacific region.

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global liquid ring vacuum pumps market are:

Scope of the Report

The global liquid ring vacuum pumps market segmentation focuses on Stage, Material, Capacity, End-Use, and Region.

Segmentation focuses on Stage

Single

Multiple

Segmentation focuses on Material

Cast Iron

Stainless Steel

Others

Segmentation focuses on Capacity

<500 cfm

500 cfm- 1500 cfm

>1500 cfm

Segmentation focuses on End-Use

Petrochemical & Chemical

Pharmaceuticals

Food Manufacturing

Aircraft

Automobile

Water Treatment

Oil & Gas

Power Generation

EPS & Plastics

Pulp & Paper

Others

Segmentation focuses on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

