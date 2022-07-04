Liquid Ring Vacuum Pumps Market is expected to witness Incredible Growth during 2022-2030

United State- Report Ocean (150+ country’s markets analyzed, function on 1,00000+ published and forthcoming reports every year.] presents a research report and top winning strategies for the Liquid Ring Vacuum Pumps Market. Best subject matter experts, researchers, and market research professionals organized this report in order to ensure that the information in it is compiled from the most authentic sources and that the forecast is of the highest accuracy. To forecast market growth, specialists employ a variety of methodologies and analytical approaches, including S.W.O.T. (analysis methods), P.E.S.T.E.L. analysis, and regression analysis. The Liquid Ring Vacuum Pumps study also looks at the various regulations and policies that the firm has implemented. This report discusses the industry in terms of research technology and precise prospective utilization, innovation, and future advancements in the Liquid Ring Vacuum Pumps Market.
The global liquid ring vacuum pumps market size was US$ 1.90 billion in 2021. The global liquid ring vacuum pumps market size is forecast to reach US$ 3.10 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
There are many applications for liquid ring vacuum pumps and compressors across most chemical process industries, particularly those requiring solvent recovery, vacuum filtration, and vapor recovery. In addition, specialized applications such as chlorine or hydrogen compression, vinyl chloride monomer recovery, etc., require vacuum pumps, and liquid ring vacuum pumps are the best option. Liquid ring vacuum pumps are rotating positive displacement machines used in many industrial fields, including chemical, electrical power, environmental, food & beverage processing, mining, oil & gas, pharmaceuticals, pulp & paper, and textiles. A liquid ring vacuum pump’s simple operation and lack of contacting parts make it a safe and reliable choice for handling dirty and potentially hazardous gas streams.
Factors Influencing Market Growth
Over the forecast period, factors such as an increasing application in the chemical industry, rising demand from a wide range of industries, and low maintenance and operation costs are driving the global market growth.
There is a growing demand for eco-friendly compressors due to rising emission levels and increased fuel use in compressed air systems. Materials used for these pumps allow them to withstand volatile gases and vapors without compromising their performance. Gases in the cavity of the pump compress at the same temperature so the pump can handle explosive gases safely. Thus, these factors are forecast to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the liquid ring vacuum pumps market.
The majority of industrialized nations have imposed strict rules and regulations that must adhere to when using compressors, slowing the global market growth.
Impact Analysis of COVID-19
Following the COVID-19 outbreak, demand for petroleum and petroleum products from the major end-users of liquid ring vacuum pumps declined substantially. In response to a decline in demand and an unexpected decline in supply, crude oil prices dropped, which had a corresponding effect on refined petroleum products. Also, for the years 2020 and 2021, the global petroleum demand decreased compared to 2019. In turn, this has affected the growth of the liquid ring vacuum pumps market in the oil & gas industry.
Regional Insights
North America accounted for the largest share in 2021. As a result of continuous expansion in oil-producing countries such as the Middle East and North America, this increase can attribute to the oil and gas industry. The region’s water and wastewater treatment plants increasingly rely on liquid ring vacuum pumps.
Asia Pacific is forecast to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period. Raw materials and labor are easily available at low rates, enticing investors to build production facilities in the region. As a result of low production costs and local government support, industrial activity increases in this area. In addition, increasing investments in research & development are driving the liquid ring vacuum pumps market in the Asia Pacific region.
Leading Competitors
The leading prominent companies profiled in the global liquid ring vacuum pumps market are:
Atlas Copco
Busch Vacuum Solutions
Cutes Corp.
Dekker Vacuum Technologies, Incorporated
Finder Pumps
Flowserve Corporation
Graham Corporation
Ingersoll Rand
Omel
PPI Pumps Samson Pumps
Speck
Tsurumi Manufacturing Co., Limited
Vooner FloGard
Zibo Zhaohan Vacuum Pump Co., Limited
Other Prominent Players
Scope of the Report
The global liquid ring vacuum pumps market segmentation focuses on Stage, Material, Capacity, End-Use, and Region.
Segmentation focuses on Stage
Single
Multiple
Segmentation focuses on Material
Cast Iron
Stainless Steel
Others
Segmentation focuses on Capacity
<500 cfm
500 cfm- 1500 cfm
>1500 cfm
Segmentation focuses on End-Use
Petrochemical & Chemical
Pharmaceuticals
Food Manufacturing
Aircraft
Automobile
Water Treatment
Oil & Gas
Power Generation
EPS & Plastics
Pulp & Paper
Others
Segmentation focuses on Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
What are the key findings of the report?
•This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.
•The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.
•This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.
