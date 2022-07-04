Particle Size Analysis Market advanced technology, future potential, forecast 2022-2030

United State- Report Ocean (150+ country’s markets analyzed, function on 1,00000+ published and forthcoming reports every year.] presents a research report and top winning strategies for the Particle Size Analysis Market. Best subject matter experts, researchers, and market research professionals organized this report in order to ensure that the information in it is compiled from the most authentic sources and that the forecast is of the highest accuracy. To forecast market growth, specialists employ a variety of methodologies and analytical approaches, including S.W.O.T. (analysis methods), P.E.S.T.E.L. analysis, and regression analysis. The Particle Size Analysis study also looks at the various regulations and policies that the firm has implemented. This report discusses the industry in terms of research technology and precise prospective utilization, innovation, and future advancements in the Particle Size Analysis Market.

The global particle size analysis market size was US$ 373.99 million in 2021. The global particle size analysis market size is forecast to reach US$ 609.07 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

A particle size analyzer determines the particle size, particle concentration, and high-resolution size distribution in a given sample. Particle size analyses can conduct on solids, emulsions, suspensions, and aerosols. As a quality control tool, particle size analysis can be useful in numerous industries, including food and beverage production, pharmaceuticals, paints and coatings, chemicals, and petroleum.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

The major propelling factors are the growing investments in R&D by the pharmaceutical industry, and nanotechnology is gaining huge traction across the globe. In addition, the implementation of the mandatory government guidelines for product quality and increasing government support for nanotechnology research are forecast to drive the market in the future.

Growing developments by industry players are forecast to present significant opportunities for global industry growth.

As particle size analyzers are essential to nanoparticle analysis, the growing nanotechnology research and the gradual adoption of the technology globally are likely to drive the growth of the industry.

The manufacture of carbon fiber components relies heavily on particle size analyzers. Thus, as carbon fiber components are becoming increasingly popular across various industries for their strength and lightweight, the market is forecast to grow in the near future.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

The COVID-19 reflects the decline in demand due to the unprecedented restrictions on movement along with disruptions in personal and business activities. Lockdown measures, issues in the supply chain, and a lack of consumer and corporate spending have crippled the growth of this industry. The pandemic had a negative impact on end-users, thus directly harming industry growth.

In spite of that, the market for particle size analysis is forecast to increase in the next few years as governments are removing lockdown restrictions and the economy is booming again. Moreover, the rising investments in the pharmaceutical sector due to the virus spread will present significant growth opportunities.

Regional Insights

In 2021, North America dominated the particle size analysis market. As a result of the largest and first deployment of analysis technologies as well as their industrial applications, the region holds a huge market share. Moreover, the growing emphasis on developing advanced analysis devices is forecast to boost the market’s growth.

The Asia Pacific is forecast to grow at a steady CAGR over the forecast period. Developing nations such as India, China, and Japan offer significant growth opportunities for market players. In addition, a large customer base across the region is likely to drive growth in the market. Increasing awareness of nanotechnology, and the gradual movement of pharmaceutical R&D facilities to the Asian market from the developed market, is propelling market growth in the region.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global particle size analysis market are:

Anton Paar GmbH

Beckman Coulter, Incorporated

Bettersize Instruments Limited

Brookhaven Instruments

Fritsch GmbH

Horiba

LS Instruments

Malvern Panalytical Limited

Mettler Toledo

Micromeritics Instrument Corporation

Microtrac Retsch GmbH

Shimadzu Corporation

TSI Incorporated

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global particle size analysis market segmentation focuses on Technology, Dispersion, Industry, End-Use, and Region.

Segmentation based on Technology

Imaging

DLS (Dynamic Light Scattering)

Laser Diffraction

NTA (Nanoparticle Tracking Analysis)

Coulter Principle

Others (Laser Obscuration, Resonant Mass Measurement, Sieve Analysis, and Sedimentation)

Segmentation based on Dispersion

Spray Particle Size Analyzers

Dry Particle Size Analyzers

Wet Particle Size Analyzers

Segmentation based on Industry

Chemicals & Petroleum

Mining, Minerals, & Cement

Food & Beverage

Healthcare Industry

Pharmaceuticals

Prosthetics

Biopharmaceutical & Drug Discovery

Others (Inks, Paints, Toners, Cosmetics, Coatings, Environmental Analysis)

Segmentation based on End-Use

Pharmaceutical Companies

Biotechnology Companies

CROs (Clinical Research Organizations)

Referral Laboratories

Academic Institutions

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What are the key findings of the report?

•This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

•The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

•This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

