Chlorophyll Extract Market Analysis 2022 Global Industry Size, Key Vendors, Application, Trends, Competitive Landscape by Key Segmentation, Outlook To 2030

The global chlorophyll extract market size was US$ 252.19 million in 2021. The global chlorophyll extract market size is forecast to reach US$ 504.10 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

The global chlorophyll extract market size was US$ 252.19 million in 2021. The global chlorophyll extract market size is forecast to reach US$ 504.10 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Chlorophyll is the pigment that gives plants their green color. Leafy green vegetables, wheatgrass, green tea, potatoes, and some algae and herbs are good sources of nutrition. Alfalfa, algae, and silkworm droppings are common sources of chlorophyll in supplements. Yet many supplements that claim to be chlorophyll contain chlorophyllin, a chemical produced by chlorophyll. Further, chlorophyll improves liver detoxification, prevents obesity and indigestion, and protects the skin. The powerful antioxidant and anticancer properties of chlorophyll make it a superfood. The use of chlorophyll extract in cosmetic products is not limited to its health benefits. Chlorophyll is a natural treatment for improving the appearance of skin and hair.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

Cosmetics also use chlorophyll extraction. Increasing demand from the cosmetics industry and consumer awareness of healthy cosmetics are some of the factors driving the growth of the global chlorophyll extract market.

A large number of industries, including food & beverage, cosmetics, healthcare, and others, are increasing their use of chlorophyll extract owing to its antioxidant and anticancer properties, which is forecast to boost the global market growth.

The lack of awareness among a large population and a very low level of research and development in these products may slow down the growth of the overall market.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the global economy. A large number of businesses ceased operations during the outbreak of COVID-19. The COVID-19 outbreak has led nations and the global economy into recession. Consequently, the reduced consumer and institutional spending limited the industry’s growth. As a result of increasing health problems, decreased incomes, and a reduction in resources, global demand declined.

Regional Insights

North America accounted for the majority of revenue. In addition to the growing focus on health among the population, chlorophyll extract is also widely accepted in the U.S. and Canada, driving market growth. Major industry players account for most of the market’s share. Moreover, the developing capabilities of these companies will offer great growth opportunities in the future.

The Asia Pacific region is forecast to experience the fastest rate of growth. As a result of urbanization, a rise in per capita income, improved living standards, and a change in lifestyle among the population of emerging nations, this segment has grown rapidly. The growing popularity of online retailing in the Asia Pacific is forecast to create growth opportunities.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global chlorophyll extract market are:

British Chlorophyll Co Limited

Fengming Chlorophyll Co., Limited

Global Essence, Incorporated

Knowde

Merck Group (Sigma-Aldrich)

Natural Health Products (INT) Limited

Pioneer Herbals

Sensient Colors

Xi’an Sost Biotech Co., Limited

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global chlorophyll extract market segmentation focuses on Type, Application, and Region.

Segmentation based on Type

Liquid

Tablet

Powder

Segmentation based on Application

Food Additive

Cosmetics

Dietary Supplements

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What are the key findings of the report?

•This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

•The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

•This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

