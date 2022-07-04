Lawn Garden Consumables Market Comprehensive Study With Key Trends, Major Drivers And Challenges 2022-2030

United State- Report Ocean (150+ country’s markets analyzed, function on 1,00000+ published and forthcoming reports every year.] presents a research report and top winning strategies for the Lawn Garden Consumables Market. Best subject matter experts, researchers, and market research professionals organized this report in order to ensure that the information in it is compiled from the most authentic sources and that the forecast is of the highest accuracy. To forecast market growth, specialists employ a variety of methodologies and analytical approaches, including S.W.O.T. (analysis methods), P.E.S.T.E.L. analysis, and regression analysis. The Lawn Garden Consumables study also looks at the various regulations and policies that the firm has implemented. This report discusses the industry in terms of research technology and precise prospective utilization, innovation, and future advancements in the Lawn Garden Consumables Market.

The global lawn & garden consumables market size was US$ 16.17 billion in 2021. The global lawn & garden consumables market size is forecast to reach US$ 21.83 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.4% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report :- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC840

A lawn consists of soil, grass, and durable plants, of which lawn movers maintain short heights. A garden is an area where ornamental plants, pinnacle plants, bushes, basils, and large trees grow to maintain a healthy environment. Play areas, outdoor activities, and relaxation areas are common in lawn spaces, while gardens surround homes to give them an aesthetic appearance. Lawn cultivation uses several types of grass, including Bermuda grass, bluegrass, fescue, and zoysiagrass. There are different types of grasses depending on the soil type and weather conditions in that area. Gardening and lawn maintenance include watering plants, using fertilizers and pesticides, and controlling weed growth.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

The major advantages of gardens and lawns include improving the soil structure, trapping stormwater runoff, curbing carbon dioxide emissions, and cleaning the air, thus maintaining a healthy environment. These benefits are the key drivers of the global lawn and garden consumables market.

The rise in stringent regulations regarding insecticides and pesticides may slow down the overall market growth.

An increase in urban population has led to environmental degradation, including increased pollution, poor air quality, and water contamination. Governments of several countries have developed policies for building green spaces and parks that incorporate environmental guidelines to mitigate these effects. The trend towards urban green spaces and parks is forecast to offer new opportunities for the global market in the forecast period.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

COVID-19 reflects the downturn in industry growth due to disruptions in the supply chain of gardening consumables. Several factors hampered the industry’s growth, including disruptions in the supply chain, lockdown measures, and limited consumer spending. The lawn consumables industry depends largely on raw materials. The imposed trade barriers and the closure of international borders have resulted in the suspension of exports and imports, disrupting the entire production process. Thus, these factors have negatively impacted the global lawn and garden consumables market.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report :- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC840

Regional Insights

In 2021, North America held the largest market share for lawn and garden consumables. North America is currently experiencing a growing trend of house parties, which is responsible for this huge industry share. The presence of key market players in the United States and the growing awareness of consumers regarding mental & emotional health is likely to boost the market’s growth. Additionally, the increasing number of renovation projects for the residential and commercial sectors will offer significant growth opportunities. In addition, the growing demand for food gardening will fuel the lawn and garden consumables market’s growth.

The Asia Pacific is forecast to show the highest CAGR in the lawn and garden consumables market during the forecast period. As a result of the rapidly growing commercial & residential construction sector in the Asia Pacific, the market in that region has experienced rapid growth. Also boosting the market’s growth is the rapid urbanization, improving living standards, and rising disposable incomes of the population of the emerging nation.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global lawn and garden consumables market are:

Agrium (Nutrien) Incorporated

Ace Hardware Corporation

BASF SE

Bayer AG

Central Garden & Pet

DLF Seeds A/S, J.R.

Espoma Company

Simplot Company

Sakata Seed Corporation

Scotts Miracle Gro

Scootney Springs Seed LLC

Spectrum Brands Holdings Incorporated

The Andersons Incorporated

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global lawn and garden consumables market segmentation focuses on Product, End-Use, and Region.

Segmentation based on Product

Seeds

Fertilizers

Pesticides

Insecticides

Fungicides

Herbicides

Others

Others

Segmentation based on End-Use

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Get a Sample PDF copy of the report :- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC840

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What are the key findings of the report?

•This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

•The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

•This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC840

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/