Aircraft Manufacturing Market Size, Share, By Type, By Application, Regions, Growth Analysis And Forecast, 2022-2030

The global aircraft manufacturing market size was US$ 413.52 billion in 2021. The global aircraft manufacturing market size is forecast to reach US$ 573.44 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.7% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Aircraft Manufacturing refers to companies involved in the design and manufacture of aircraft prototypes, the assembly of complete aircraft, and the production of aircraft. Among these are blimps, gliders, helicopters, unmanned and robotic aircraft, target drones, and ultra-light aircraft.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

The growing affluence of air travel as a result of rising per capita incomes, growing airline infrastructure investment, increasing initiatives to connect outlying cities with air hubs, and the strong demand for planes in the commercial and military & defense sectors is forecast to drive the growth of the aircraft manufacturing industry.

The growing concern over environmental pollution and the need to improve fuel efficiency is fueling the global market growth.

With the increasing technological advances to reduce manufacturing costs and improve fuel efficiency, this factor is forecast to create lucrative opportunities for the global aircraft manufacturing industry during the forecast period.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

The spread of COVID-19 indicates a slowdown in the aircraft manufacturing market growth. Due to significant disruptions in the supply chain and the slowdown in manufacturing activities. Due to imposed trade barriers and international border closures, the manufacturing process has slowed down. These disruptions in the supply chain, lockdowns, and low consumer and corporate spending have limited aircraft manufacturing. Furthermore, reduced flight activity hindered the industry’s growth.

Although, the need for aircraft manufacturing is forecast to bounce back as nations across the globe are lifting lockdown restrictions.

Regional Insights

In 2021, North America held the highest share of global market revenue. Due to the growing demand for new generation aircraft. As a result, a major industry player will offer significant opportunities for market growth in this region. The modernization of airplane fleets and expansion plans of the airlines in the region are forecast to drive growth for the aircraft manufacturing market in the next few years. Furthermore, increased passenger traffic to & from the US is estimated to boost the market.

Asia Pacific is forecast to exhibit the highest CAGR in the aircraft manufacturing market over the forecast period. Diverse emerging markets such as India, China, Japan, and others have significantly benefited the industry. As a result of the rapid economic growth and income growth in the Asia Pacific, air travel is surging. Moreover, airlines in these emerging nations are rapidly expanding and purchasing a large number of aircraft to meet the growing demand for air travel. In addition, as nations build up their aerial combat capabilities, there is an increasing demand for military planes in the region.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global aircraft manufacturing market are:

Airbus SE

The Boeing Company

Bombardier Incorporated

Cessna Aircraft Company

Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China, Limited (COMAC)

Dassault Falcon

Embraer S.A.

Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation

Hawker Beechcraft Corporation

Honeywell Aerospace

Piaggio America Incorporated

Pilatus Business Aircraft Limited

Safran Group

United Aircraft Corporation

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global aircraft manufacturing market segmentation focuses on Product, Application, and Region.

Segmentation based on Product

Gliders

Helicopters

Ultra-Light

Passenger

Unmanned aerial vehicles & drones

Blimps (Airship)

Segmentation based on Application

Military &defense

Civil

Commercial (Freight)

Others

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What are the key findings of the report?

•This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

•The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

•This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

