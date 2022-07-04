4PL Logistics Market Analysis, Growth Rate, Key Companies Profiled and New Trend Analysis Forecast to 2022-2030

United State- Report Ocean (150+ country’s markets analyzed, function on 1,00000+ published and forthcoming reports every year.] presents a research report and top winning strategies for the 4PL Logistics Market. Best subject matter experts, researchers, and market research professionals organized this report in order to ensure that the information in it is compiled from the most authentic sources and that the forecast is of the highest accuracy. To forecast market growth, specialists employ a variety of methodologies and analytical approaches, including S.W.O.T. (analysis methods), P.E.S.T.E.L. analysis, and regression analysis. The 4PL Logistics study also looks at the various regulations and policies that the firm has implemented. This report discusses the industry in terms of research technology and precise prospective utilization, innovation, and future advancements in the 4PL Logistics Market.

The global 4PL logistics market size was US$ 49.85 billion in 2021. The global 4PL logistics market size is forecast to reach US$ 92.42 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Fourth-party logistics (4PL) services are also known as supply chain services. The term logistics refers to the management of acquiring, storing, and transporting resources to their final destination. The fourth-party logistics industry has grown rapidly in popularity in the past few years. The fourth-party logistics has a lot to offer in terms of managing raw material inbound, dynamic logistics, demand-driven logistics, and global orchestrations. Its primary activities include procuring, storing, and distributing. In addition, improving customer service, reducing overall operating costs, and increasing flexibility are some of the advantages of fourth-party logistics (4PL).

Factors Influencing Market Growth

Inbound logistics services are in high demand, particularly from the manufacturing industry, along with the growing need for easy logistics for distributors and manufacturers. These are the primary factors driving the market’s growth.

An increase in the complexity of operations and demand for customized solutions are factors contributing to the market’s growth.

A lack of willingness to outsource logistics may slow down the growth of the overall market.

E-commerce is increasing the need for these services to facilitate the delivery of small and large products worldwide, creating lucrative growth opportunities for the global 4PL logistics market.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

The COVID-19 data reflects a slowdown in the industry growth due to significant disruptions in the supply chain and a slowdown in manufacturing activities. The COVID-19 outbreak has had a negative impact on various end-users such as automotive and retail, among others, inhibiting the growth of the 4PL logistics market. As a result of imposed trade barriers and international border closures, exports and imports have stopped, disrupting the entire production process. A lack of consumer and corporate spending, disruptions in the supply chain, and lockdown measures had hindered industry development.

Regional Insights

In 2021, the Asia Pacific region accounted for the largest share of the global market. E-commerce has become increasingly popular across emerging nations, contributing to this huge industry share. Developing countries like South Korea, India, Japan, and China owe their economic growth primarily to their industries. Large companies provide these services across the region. Growing demand from various online retailers for a third-party supply chain is forecast to drive the industry’s growth.

North America is forecast to experience a progressive growth rate in the 4PL logistics market over the forecast period. As a result, the high number of corporate companies in North America has led to the rapid growth of the market in the region. North America is implementing new platforms and technology to meet the growing demand for supply chain services.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global 4PL logistics market are:

C.H Robinson Worldwide, Limited

Accenture Consulting

XPO Logistics, Incorporated

4PL Insights LLC

Panalpina World Transport (Holding) Limited

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu

Global4PL Supply Chain Services

4PL Group

Logistics Plus Incorporated

CEVA Logistics

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global 4PL logistics market segmentation focuses on Type, End-User, and Region.

Segmentation based on Type

Synergy Plus Operating Model

Solution Integrator Model

Industry Innovator Model

Segmentation based on End-User

Aerospace &Defense

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Food & Beverages

Industrial

Healthcare

Retail

Others

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What are the key findings of the report?

•This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

•The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

•This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

