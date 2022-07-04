Monoisopropanolamine (MIPA) Market 2022-2030 Pin-Point Analysis and Future Growth Strategies

United State- Report Ocean (150+ country’s markets analyzed, function on 1,00000+ published and forthcoming reports every year.] presents a research report and top winning strategies for the Monoisopropanolamine (MIPA) Market. Best subject matter experts, researchers, and market research professionals organized this report in order to ensure that the information in it is compiled from the most authentic sources and that the forecast is of the highest accuracy. To forecast market growth, specialists employ a variety of methodologies and analytical approaches, including S.W.O.T. (analysis methods), P.E.S.T.E.L. analysis, and regression analysis. The Monoisopropanolamine (MIPA) study also looks at the various regulations and policies that the firm has implemented. This report discusses the industry in terms of research technology and precise prospective utilization, innovation, and future advancements in the Monoisopropanolamine (MIPA) Market.
The global monoisopropanolamine (MIPA) market size was US$ 86.8 million in 2021. The global monoisopropanolamine (MIPA) market size is forecast to reach US$ 143.1 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
Monoisopropanolamine is also known as isopropanolamine. It is an organic compound used to neutralize herbicides, regulate pH levels, and act as a reactive agent. Monoisopropanolamine is a key market trend for neutralizing fatty acid chemicals and sulfonic acid-based surfactants. Comparatively, with ethanolamine, MIPA-based chemical compounds have improved color, heat, and oil stability. Due to these factors, MIPA has become a popular choice for buffers and alkaline chemicals in the chemical industry. A number of other uses of MIPA include the production of reactive & processing agents, corrosion inhibitors, pH regulators, and pigment dispersants.
Factors Influencing Market Growth
Monoisopropanolamine can lead to health issues such as skin irritation and throat irritation. In addition, the workforce involved with monoisopropanolamine has experienced dermatitis in several cases. These factors may slow down the global monoisopropanolamine market growth.
A variety of agricultural spray products contain monoisopropanolamine, including herbicides, algaecides, fungicides, and pesticides. This factor is forecast to offer lucrative opportunities for the global monoisopropanolamine (MIPA) market.
Increasing demand for MIPA in hair color, hair bleaching, and other skincare products is driving the global market.
Impact Analysis of COVID-19
COVID-19 has adversely affected the monoisopropanolamine market (MIPA). It is due to its dependence on chemical manufacturing, metalworking, cosmetics, and other end-use sectors. The risk of infection among workers has also forced several monoisopropanolamine manufacturing companies to shut down or shrink operations. Due to this, MIPA (monoisopropanolamine) production has temporarily slowed down. Moreover, the falling income of customers has led to a decline in the demand for cosmetic products, where monoisopropanolamine serves as an intermediate in cosmetics & beauty care products. The industry has also experienced a number of problems related to transportation, a lack of skilled labor, and decreased exports and imports during the COVID-19 period. As a result, the monoisopropanolamine (MIPA) market has experienced a decline in demand.
Regional Insights
Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of the monoisopropanolamine market in 2021 and is forecast to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of agriculture, metalworking, personal care, and chemical manufacturing in the Asia Pacific has enhanced the performance of monoisopropanolamine. Metalworking in China is on the rise, resulting in high-quality monoisopropanolamine production in the region. Additionally, the Indian personal care and cosmetics industry has seen an incredible surge in demand for monoisopropanolamine, an essential ingredient in numerous cosmetic products.
Leading Competitors
The leading prominent companies profiled in the global monoisopropanolamine market
Scope of the Report
The global monoisopropanolamine market segmentation focuses on Grade, End-User, and Region.
Segmentation based on Grade
Pharmaceutical
Industrial
Segmentation based on End-User
Chemical Industry
Personal Care
Agrochemical
Pharmaceuticals
Metalworking
Others
Segmentation based on Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
