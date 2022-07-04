Monoisopropanolamine (MIPA) Market 2022-2030 Pin-Point Analysis and Future Growth Strategies

United State- Report Ocean (150+ country’s markets analyzed, function on 1,00000+ published and forthcoming reports every year.] presents a research report and top winning strategies for the Monoisopropanolamine (MIPA) Market. Best subject matter experts, researchers, and market research professionals organized this report in order to ensure that the information in it is compiled from the most authentic sources and that the forecast is of the highest accuracy. To forecast market growth, specialists employ a variety of methodologies and analytical approaches, including S.W.O.T. (analysis methods), P.E.S.T.E.L. analysis, and regression analysis. The Monoisopropanolamine (MIPA) study also looks at the various regulations and policies that the firm has implemented. This report discusses the industry in terms of research technology and precise prospective utilization, innovation, and future advancements in the Monoisopropanolamine (MIPA) Market.

The global monoisopropanolamine (MIPA) market size was US$ 86.8 million in 2021. The global monoisopropanolamine (MIPA) market size is forecast to reach US$ 143.1 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Monoisopropanolamine is also known as isopropanolamine. It is an organic compound used to neutralize herbicides, regulate pH levels, and act as a reactive agent. Monoisopropanolamine is a key market trend for neutralizing fatty acid chemicals and sulfonic acid-based surfactants. Comparatively, with ethanolamine, MIPA-based chemical compounds have improved color, heat, and oil stability. Due to these factors, MIPA has become a popular choice for buffers and alkaline chemicals in the chemical industry. A number of other uses of MIPA include the production of reactive & processing agents, corrosion inhibitors, pH regulators, and pigment dispersants.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

Monoisopropanolamine can lead to health issues such as skin irritation and throat irritation. In addition, the workforce involved with monoisopropanolamine has experienced dermatitis in several cases. These factors may slow down the global monoisopropanolamine market growth.

A variety of agricultural spray products contain monoisopropanolamine, including herbicides, algaecides, fungicides, and pesticides. This factor is forecast to offer lucrative opportunities for the global monoisopropanolamine (MIPA) market.

Increasing demand for MIPA in hair color, hair bleaching, and other skincare products is driving the global market.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

COVID-19 has adversely affected the monoisopropanolamine market (MIPA). It is due to its dependence on chemical manufacturing, metalworking, cosmetics, and other end-use sectors. The risk of infection among workers has also forced several monoisopropanolamine manufacturing companies to shut down or shrink operations. Due to this, MIPA (monoisopropanolamine) production has temporarily slowed down. Moreover, the falling income of customers has led to a decline in the demand for cosmetic products, where monoisopropanolamine serves as an intermediate in cosmetics & beauty care products. The industry has also experienced a number of problems related to transportation, a lack of skilled labor, and decreased exports and imports during the COVID-19 period. As a result, the monoisopropanolamine (MIPA) market has experienced a decline in demand.

Regional Insights

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of the monoisopropanolamine market in 2021 and is forecast to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of agriculture, metalworking, personal care, and chemical manufacturing in the Asia Pacific has enhanced the performance of monoisopropanolamine. Metalworking in China is on the rise, resulting in high-quality monoisopropanolamine production in the region. Additionally, the Indian personal care and cosmetics industry has seen an incredible surge in demand for monoisopropanolamine, an essential ingredient in numerous cosmetic products.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global monoisopropanolamine market are:

Aceto Corporation

Alkyl Amines Chemicals Limited

Anhui Sinotech Industrial Co. Limited

Arkema S.A.

BASF SE

Eastman Chemical Company

Hangzhou Lingrui Chemical Co. Limited

Hongbaoli Group Co. Limited

Lanxess AG

Muby Chemicals

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global monoisopropanolamine market segmentation focuses on Grade, End-User, and Region.

Segmentation based on Grade

Pharmaceutical

Industrial

Segmentation based on End-User

Chemical Industry

Personal Care

Agrochemical

Pharmaceuticals

Metalworking

Others

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What are the key findings of the report?

•This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

•The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

•This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

