Computed Tomography Market 2022 Drivers, and Key Players, Business Strategies Analyzed till 2030

Overview of the Global Computed Tomography Market Research:

Report ocean market research report predicts that the global computed tomography market will grow at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period 2019-2025. A computed tomography (CT) scan combines data from several X-rays to produce a detailed image of structures inside the body. The images obtained from CT scans provide more detailed information than typical X-ray images. They can be used to visualize soft tissues, blood vessels, and bones in various parts of the body to detect any disease conditions.

High prevalence of chronic diseases coupled with the growing elderly population,

increasing demand for early diagnosis, and increased clinical efficacy of computed tomography are few of the factors driving the market growth. According to an estimation, in the US, an estimated 1.8 million new cancer cases diagnosed in 2019 and Canada has an estimated 220,400 new cancer diagnoses and 82,100 deaths from cancer in 2019. According to the National Cancer Institute, nearly 60% of new cases of cancer are from Asia, Africa, Central and South American countries and nearly 70% of cancer deaths are also from these regions. However, unfavorable reimbursement, risk of exposure to radiation, and strict regulatory framework are few of the factors that may prove detrimental for the market.

Increasing awareness about early diagnosis, improving healthcare expenditure in

developing markets, and advancements in technology are anticipated to enhance

the revenue of the computed tomography market in the next few years. The

increasing disease cases and continuous advancement ensure constant growth of the market during the forecast period 2019-2025.

-Increasing awareness in early diagnos is and improving healthcare expenditure-Advancement in computed tomography Opportunities

Risk-Unfavorablereimbursementscenario-Riskofexposuretoradiation

Drivers-Highprevalenceofchronicdiseasecoupledwithgrowingelderlypopulation-Increasingdemandforearlydiagnosisandincreasedclinicalefficacyofcomputedtomography

Market dynamics

Theintroductionofnewproductsisoneofthekeystrategiestostrengthenthepositioninthemarket.Forinstance,inMarch2019,SiemensHealthineersannouncedthelaunchofSOMATOMgo.TopCardiovascularEdition,anewversionoftheestablishedCTsystem,intendedtodeliverarobustcardiacscanningplatformaimedatrangingimagingservicestopatientswhocanbeoptimallytreatedinacardiovascularofficesetting.CAGR of 5.5%: 2019-2025 CAGR >6.5%

The industry generates the majority of the revenue from the key players operating

in this field; few of them include Canon Medical System Corporation, General

Electric Company, Siemens Healthineers AG, Koninklijke Philips NV, and Fujifilm

Holdings Corporation.

According to the Infoholic Research analysis, North America accounted for the

largest share of the global computed tomography market in 2018 and will retain a

high position during the forecast period. North America is followed by Europe, with

a share of more than 25% of the global market in 2018.

By Technology:

? High-End Slice

? Mid-End Slice

? Low-End Slice

? Cone Beam Technology

In 2018, the low-end slice segment accounted for the largest share and cone beam technology is expected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period

2019-2025. Increasing application of the technology, growing demand in dentistry,

compact size and less exposure to radiation make the segment grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period 2019-2025.

By Application:

? Oncology

? Neurology

? Cardiovascular

? Musculoskeletal

? Others

Based on application, oncology dominated the market in 2018 with a maximum

share and is expected to maintain this position throughout the forecast period.

Increased prevalence of cancer and growing usage of CT scans in various cancer

types made oncology segment, the major shareholder in 2018.

By End-user:

? Hospitals

? Diagnostic Centers

? Others

Hospitals occupied a significant share among various end-users in 2018 due to the high number of patient admissions, repeated scans for an accurate diagnosis before and after surgery to determine treatment effectiveness.

By Regions:

? North America

? Europe

? Asia Pacific

? Rest of the World

Based on geography, North America dominated the market in 2018 with a market

share of approximately 40% and is expected to grow at mid-single-digit CAGR during the forecast period 2019-2025. The high incidence of disease, increasing adoption of the computed tomography, availability of new technologies, and high disposable income make the region a dominant shareholder in the global computed tomography market.

Global Computed Tomography Market Research Competitive Analysis:

The market is growing at a steady rate with a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period 2019-2025. The increasing incidence of cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and other chronic disorders has resulted in the need for improved imaging techniques and to fulfill this requirement, various companies are launching new CT systems. Many companies are also investing more and collaborating with new companies to commercialize and develop new CT devices. For instance, FUJIFILM Medical Systems introduced the FCT Embrace in the US market in 2018, which is the world’s first 85 cm wide bore computed tomography imaging unit with 64 or 128 slice configurations optimized for both oncology and radiology applications. Siemens Healthineers launched its new version of its Go platform, a 128-slice scanner in 2019 which is built explicitly for outpatient cardiology offices but can also be installed in hospitals. Hitachi Healthcare presented its next levels of diagnostic imaging solutions that include the new CT scan, the SCENARIA View in February 2019 at the European Society of Radiology in Vienna, Austria.

Key Vendors:

? Canon Medical System Corporation

? General Electric Company

? Siemens Healthineers AG

? Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

? Koninklijke Philips NV

? NeuroLogica Corporation

? Koning Corporation

? Shenzhen Anke High-tech Co., Ltd.

? Neusoft Medical Systems Co., Ltd.

Key Competitive Facts:

? Medicare governance and initiatives toward imaging have new payment

updates, coding changes, and policies regarding clinical decisions that will

have a direct impact on imaging.

? Medical tourism is one major trend in the medical industry and its popularity

is increasing across the globe due to the huge difference in treatment cost.

Benefits – The report provides complete details about the sub-segment of the

global computed tomography market. Thus, the key stakeholders can know about

the major trends, drivers, investments, vertical player’s initiatives, and government

initiatives toward the medical devices segment in the upcoming

Table of Content:

Market Definition and Overview

Research Method and Logic

Market Competition Analysis

Product and Service Analysis

Strategies for Company to Deal with the Impact of COVID-19

Market Segment by Type, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Segment by Application, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market by by Region, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Dynamic Analysis and Development Suggestions

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level. Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years. How are the key players in the market assessed? This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market. The report includes information about the key vendors in the market. The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured. The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players. A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

