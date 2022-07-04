DPP legislator pulls out of New Taipei mayoral race over delayed nomination

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Lo Chih-cheng (羅致政) on Sunday (July 3) pulled his name out of consideration to be the party’s candidate for New Taipei mayor in the nine-in-one elections scheduled for Nov. 26.

DPP Secretary-General Lin Hsi-yao (林錫耀) had originally asked Lo on May 3 if he would be willing to run against incumbent Mayor Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜) from the Kuomintang (KMT), according to CNA. Lo had previously said that if no other DPP members were willing to run for New Taipei mayor, he would be willing to.

However, in a Facebook post on Sunday, Lo said he was no longer interested in running due to delays from the DPP in formalizing his nomination. Lo said that with only four months left until the election, he did not have enough time to sufficiently put together an effective campaign.

Lo noted that previous DPP candidates for New Taipei Mayor like current Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) in 2018 had seven months to campaign, while in 2014 current Legislative Speaker Yu Shyi-kun (游錫堃) spent 10 months campaigning. Lo added that the DPP was running out of time to mount a successful challenge to the KMT’s Hou.

The DPP has yet to officially name its mayoral candidate for New Taipei. Reports say the party is mulling former Transportation Minister Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍), Pingtung County Magistrate Pan Men-an (潘孟安), and Keelung Mayor Lin Yu-chang (林右昌) as possible candidates among others.