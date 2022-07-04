Taiwan reports 23,045 local COVID cases, 69 deaths

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced 23,045 local COVID cases on Monday (July 4), a 29% decrease from the previous day.

CECC Spokesperson Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) also confirmed 73 imported cases, bringing the country's total case count to 3,893,643. The 69 deaths reported brought the country's total COVID death toll to 7,025.

Local cases

The local cases include 10,929 males, 12,087 females, and 29 cases still under investigation, ranging in age from under 5 to their 90s. New Taipei City reported the most cases with 3,438, followed by 3,217 in Taichung City, 2,719 in Kaohsiung City, 2,411 in Taoyuan City, 1,992 in Taipei City, 1,842 in Tainan City, 1,336 in Changhua County, 921 in Pingtung County, 609 in Yunlin County, 619 in Miaoli County, 599 in Hsinchu County, 491 in Hsinchu City, 491 in Yilan County, 472 in Nantou County, 439 in Chiayi County, 436 in Hualien County, 254 in Taitung County, 246 in Keelung City, 213 in Chiayi City, 157 in Penghu County, 125 in Kinmen County, and 18 in Lienchiang County.

COVID deaths

The 69 deaths announced on Monday include 36 males and 33 females ranging in age from under 5 to their 90s. All of these individuals were classified as severe cases, 64 had a history of chronic disease, and 48 had not received their third dose of a COVID vaccine. Their dates of diagnosis ranged from May 12 to July 1 and dates of death from June 23 to July 1.

Imported cases

The 73 imported cases include 42 males and 31 females ranging in age from under 5 to their 80s. Between July 2-3, three arrived from the U.S.; two from Vietnam; and one each from Germany, Turkey, and Spain. The countries of origin of 65 other cases are still being investigated.

COVID case statistics

Since the pandemic began, Taiwan has carried out 13,610,737 COVID tests, with 9,713,634 coming back negative. Of the 3,893,643 confirmed cases, 14,995 were imported, 3,878,594 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," three from a cargo pilot cluster, one is unresolved, and 14 are under investigation.

Up until now, 7,025 individuals have succumbed to the disease. Of the 7,010 deaths from local infections, 1,726 were in New Taipei City; 905 in Taipei City; 656 in Taichung City; 598 in Kaohsiung City; 557 in Taoyuan City; 457 in Tainan City; 362 in Changhua County; 289 in Pingtung County; 182 in Yunlin County; 179 in Nantou County; 173 in Keelung City; 153 in Yilan County; 137 in Miaoli County; 128 in Chiayi County; 114 in Hualien County; 111 in Hsinchu County; 109 in Chiayi City; 89 in Taitung County; 67 in Hsinchu City, and nine each in Kinmen County and Penghu County. The 15 other deaths were imported cases.