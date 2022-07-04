Anti-CCP Hong Kong science fiction writer Ni Kuang dies at 87

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Famed Hong Kong science fiction and Wuxia writer Ni Kuang (倪匡), who was known for being critical of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) in his works, died at the age of 87 on Sunday (July 3).

At 5:51 p.m. on Sunday, Hong Kong screenwriter Shum Sai-shing (沈西城) announced on his Facebook account that Ni had passed away that afternoon.

Ni is best known for authoring the "Wisely Series" (Wai See-lei 衛斯理) and "The Legendary Ranger" (Yuen Chun-hap 原振俠) novel series, both of which have been portrayed in movies and TV series. Beyond science fiction, Ni has also written Wuxia novels, detective novels, and supernatural stories, authoring 300 novels and over 400 scripts in total.

Among these scripts include famous Shaw Brothers films such as "The 36th Chamber of Shaolin," and "One Armed Swordsman." He also had a part in putting together the screenplays for Bruce Lee's "The Big Boss" and "Fists of Fury," according to Variety.

Ni, along with Louis Cha (查良鏞), Chua Lam (蔡瀾), James Wong Jim (黃霑), were hailed as the "Four Talents of Hong Kong." With the death of Ni, Chua is the last one still alive.

Born in Shanghai in 1935, Ni worked briefly as a security official in Inner Mongolia before fleeing to Hong Kong at age 23 to escape from the CCP. He never returned and has since been fiercely anti-communist, saying that "the essence of the Communist Party will not change" during his lifetime.

In response to calls from his friends to return to China amid claims that the CCP had modernized, Ni was quoted as saying, "The current Communist Party eats mutton with a knife and fork, but the essence remains the same," reported CNA.