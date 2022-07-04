Taiwan eyes 77 more English teaching assistants from US for 2022

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan is looking to hire another 77 English teaching assistants (ETAs) from the U.S. in August for the 2022 academic year as the country seeks to create a better English learning environment.

The drive will be implemented under the English Teaching Fellow (ETF) Scholarship Program conducted by Fulbright Taiwan, Foundation for Scholarly Exchange, according to the Ministry of Education (MOE).

Applicants are required to have a master’s degree in education or a TESOL certificate and individuals who have been enlisted in the Fulbright ETA Program will be prioritized. Fulbright Taiwan has been working with the MOE for related talent recruitment projects since 2003.

The assistants will be teaching at junior high and elementary schools with a focus on building oral English skills. Their participation in classrooms, as well as sports and extracurricular activities, is expected to create a more immersive environment for English conversations, the MOE believes.

The initiative of introducing U.S. ETAs to Taiwan’s campuses since 2021 has borne fruit by encouraging students to speak English more actively, according to the MOE. Examples include Saint Patrick's Day-themed games, camping that emphasizes nature and ecosystems, and outings that introduce pupils to Hakka cultures.