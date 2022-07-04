Coca-Cola’s Bonaqua launches label-less bottled water in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A new “label-less” bottled water by Coca-Cola owned Bonaqua has hit the market in Taiwan, touting itself as being more recyclable.

The PET bottle uses laser incising technology to highlight product information rather than conventional packaging, with the product barcode on the cap. This not only cuts waste but helps boost recycling efficiency, according to Swire Coca-Cola, the distributor of Coca-Cola products in Taiwan, at a press event on Wednesday (June 29).

The laser labeling process was recalibrated multiple times to achieve the final result, Environmental Information Center cited Vivian Chien (簡秀君), the company’s public affairs and communication manager, as saying. Country Manager Jeff Chen (陳正峰) of Coca-Cola noted that the need to inscribe traditional Chinese characters on the bottle also added complexities to the manufacturing of the bottle.

The move was part of the beverage giant’s World Without Waste initiative rolled out in 2018, which aims to “collect and recycle a bottle or can for every one it sells” by 2030. Bonaqua water is now available at convenience stores and retailers in Taiwan.