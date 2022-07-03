Denmark: Several wounded in shooting at mall in Copenhagen

Danish police said Sunday that a number of people were injured during a shooting at a Copenhagen shopping mall.

A tweet from Copenhagen police said several people were hit by gunshots during the incident at the Fields shopping center, which is close to the airport.

"Police reinforcements have been deployed around the large Field's mall...," police wrote. "We're on the scene, shots were fired and several people have been hit," they said.

It was initially unclear whether there had been any casualties or fatalities.

Denmark's TV2 broadcaster posted a photo of a man being put on a stretcher.

Other local media published images showing heavily armed police officers at the scene, as well as people running out of the mall.

Witnesses said people were crying and hid in shops.

Police make one arrest

Police later tweeted that one person had been arrested in connection with the shooting, but gave no further details.

Danish newspaper Berlingske spoke to an eyewitness at the mall:

"It was crazy," said store worker Chelobeth Johansen. She said she heard several shots and could see people had started running before she shut the store and left the mall herself.

Shopper Laurits Hermansen told Danish broadcaster DR that he was in a

clothing store with his family when he heard "three-four bangs. Really loud bangs. It sounded like the shots were being fired just next to the store."

The shooting took place just hours before pop star Harry Styles was to play a sold-out concert at the Royal Arena, which is just a short drive from the mall.

mm/rs (AFP, Reuters)