Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Sports & Entertainment

Taiwanese runner takes gold at IAU 24 Hour Asia/Oceania Championships

Lin did her first ultramarathon event in 2015

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/07/03 20:00
Lin Kuan-ju (center)

Lin Kuan-ju (center) (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese runner Lin Kuan-ju (林冠汝) took gold in the women's race at the International Association of Ultrarunners (IAU) 24H Asia and Oceania Championships on Sunday (July 3).

The ultra distance race took place on a 400m synthetic track in Bengaluru, India. The event saw nearly 40 participants from several countries, including Taiwan, Australia, Poland, Lebanon, Mongolia, the UK, and India.

Lin finished 537 laps in 24 hours, covering 214.8 kilometers, which was also her personal best, CNA reported. She was four laps ahead of women's silver medalist Cassie Cohen of Australia and placed fifth overall.

Lin, a sports coach, said that she began to take part in road races in 2012, and in 2015 she participated in an ultramarathon event for the first time, adding that she “didn’t expect to put in such a great performance” at the ultra running event in India.

To train for the event, Lin began to gradually increase her training load from running about 400 km in April to running about 600 km in May.

The IAU 24H Asia and Oceania Championships is a biannual event, but it was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic. Taiwan hosted the previous edition of the event in 2018, per CNA.

Taiwanese runner takes gold at IAU 24 Hour Asia/Oceania Championships
Lin Kuan-ju (front) (CNA photo)
ultramarathon
IAU 24H Asia and Oceania Championships
Bengaluru

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan OEM Wistron to add 10,000 jobs in India for new iPhone
Taiwan OEM Wistron to add 10,000 jobs in India for new iPhone
2020/08/17 15:16
Taiwan's Tommy Chen battles blisters to take lead in Bhutan ultramarathon
Taiwan's Tommy Chen battles blisters to take lead in Bhutan ultramarathon
2018/05/31 16:57
Government pledges to nurture more sports talent
Government pledges to nurture more sports talent
2017/01/05 17:53
Taiwanese ultramarathoner wins 4 Deserts Race Series title
Taiwanese ultramarathoner wins 4 Deserts Race Series title
2016/12/02 11:10